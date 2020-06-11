You are the owner of this article.
Cowiltz County reports five new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 99
Cowiltz County reports five new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 99

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, bringing the total to 99. 

This week the county has reported 22 new cases this week, nearly a 29% increase.

The recent boost in cases comes nearly three weeks after the county entered Phase 2 of the Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan.

County health officials reported Wednesday that about half of the new cases this week are close contacts of cases related to outbreaks in other counties.

Officials are urging more people to get tested for the virus, but it was not immediately known if that could be contributing to this week's surge in cases. Although Washington has had nearly 1,200 COVID-19 deaths, many infected people show no symptoms.

As of Wednesday, Cowlitz County officials planned to apply for Phase 3 when the county becomes eligible Saturday, and it's unclear if Thursday's new cases will change or undermine that effort.

Three of the COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, one at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and two outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. 

Nine of the state's 39 counties have moved to Phase 3: Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman. Including Cowlitz, 24 counties are in Phase 2. 

This story will be expanded. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

