Cowiltz County reports five new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 99

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, bringing the total to 99.

This week the county has reported 22 new cases this week, nearly a 29% increase.

The recent boost in cases comes nearly three weeks after the county entered Phase 2 of the Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan.

County health officials reported Wednesday that about half of the new cases this week are close contacts of cases related to outbreaks in other counties.

Officials are urging more people to get tested for the virus, but it was not immediately known if that could be contributing to this week's surge in cases. Although Washington has had nearly 1,200 COVID-19 deaths, many infected people show no symptoms.

As of Wednesday, Cowlitz County officials planned to apply for Phase 3 when the county becomes eligible Saturday, and it's unclear if Thursday's new cases will change or undermine that effort.

Three of the COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, one at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and two outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website.