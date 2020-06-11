Cowiltz County postpones Phase 3 application due to increase in cases

The COVID-19 patient previously hospitalized at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center was discharged Thursday, according to the hospital. Two Cowlitz patients still are hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website.

County health officials reported Wednesday that about half of the new cases this week are close contacts of cases related to outbreaks in other counties.

The expansion of testing is taken into account in the state’s measures for moving between phases, Herrera said. For example, to initially move to Phase 2, counties needed 10 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days. Now the target is 25 or fewer per 100,000, a number the county is now approaching.

Even if Cowlitz County’s rate hits 25 per 100,000, or about 27 cases in the last 14 days, the state may still approve its eventual application if the other measures are sufficient to offset that, Herrera said. The county has had 26 cases in the last 11 days. The county still has not had a death attributed to COVID, joining 14 other counties without a virus-related fatality.

Along with the rate of cases, the state will also consider the trend in hospitalizations, health care system readiness, testing capacity and availability, case and contact investigation capability and the ability to respond to outbreaks.