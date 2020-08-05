COVID suspends plans for Longview fertilizer plant, slows other projects

“If they come back to us with a completed EIS, and it’s in that location, it will be fairly easy for them to restart,” Brickey said. “If it’s in a different location, it might not be as easy.”

Pacific Coast pitched plans for the fertilizer plant about four years ago, and the city approved it in 2017. Pacific Coast officials estimated it would cost between $800 million and $1 billion to build the facility. Once complete, it would produce about 1,600 tons of liquid fertilizer per day and support 80 to 100 permanent jobs.

Some Longview community members and environment advocates strongly opposed the project, citing concerns about public safety, spills and the risk of explosion.

Although it had the option to pursue a less exhaustive permitting process, Pacific Coast volunteered to undergo a full environmental impact statement process, in part to address those concerns. Company officials expected the draft EIS to be completed by the spring of 2018.

That deadline was pushed to the winter of 2019 when the company tweaked the project plans, spurring a need for additional study.

Pacific Coast has not submitted its EIS yet, Brickey said, and the company’s website for the project was no longer online.