COVID suspends plans for Longview fertilizer plant, slows other projects

The COVID-19 pandemic has apparently stunted the progress on a handful of Longview industrial projects, including suspending the proposal for a $1 billion ammonia fertilizer plant as well as slowing plans to expand a local steel processing plant.
Pacific Coast Fertilizer recently stopped project development of its proposed fertilizer facility at the Longview Mint Farm Industrial Park. The company, which was in the middle of the permitting process and had not yet begun construction, cited the economic downturn related to the pandemic as the reason for the suspension.
“In less-than-ideal economic conditions, the project’s sponsors encouraged PCF to seek out co-funders for the remainder of the development phase,” PCF President Scott Charpentier said in a prepared statement last week. “The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on global financial markets has hampered these efforts, and continued uncertainty led to the project’s suspension.”
Charpentier said the company still wants to build a fertilizer plant in the Northwest, and specifically at the Longview site. The company will “look to restart development” once economic conditions improve.
Longview Community Development Director John Brickey said the city can restart the permitting process once it gets the necessary documents from the company, including a draft Environmental Impact Statement. The company has been working on the EIS for nearly two years.
“If they come back to us with a completed EIS, and it’s in that location, it will be fairly easy for them to restart,” Brickey said. “If it’s in a different location, it might not be as easy.”
Pacific Coast pitched plans for the fertilizer plant about four years ago, and the city approved it in 2017. Pacific Coast officials estimated it would cost between $800 million and $1 billion to build the facility. Once complete, it would produce about 1,600 tons of liquid fertilizer per day and support 80 to 100 permanent jobs.
Some Longview community members and environment advocates strongly opposed the project, citing concerns about public safety, spills and the risk of explosion.
Although it had the option to pursue a less exhaustive permitting process, Pacific Coast volunteered to undergo a full environmental impact statement process, in part to address those concerns. Company officials expected the draft EIS to be completed by the spring of 2018.
That deadline was pushed to the winter of 2019 when the company tweaked the project plans, spurring a need for additional study.
Pacific Coast has not submitted its EIS yet, Brickey said, and the company’s website for the project was no longer online.
Overall, the city is receiving fewer inquiries due to the pandemic, and the permitting department has seen a drop in revenue, Brickey said. That’s because several local projects were put on hold due to coronavirus, he said.
And while some local projects are beginning to restart, Brickey said, “but now they are all a little slower to complete the projects because of all the regulations related to COVID.”
He suspected that poor economic conditions might have also slowed expansion at the Merit Steel USA sales office on Third Avenue. California-based Merit bought the old Kemira building in 2019, with plans to grow the company’s Northwest operations.
Merit processes steel by slitting, leveling, cutting and ocean-preparing the product, according to the company’s website.
When it purchased the building, the company had said it wanted to update the site and potentially expand the operation in the future, Brickey said.
Although Merit completed “minor modifications” early on, the city hasn’t received any requests for additional work, Brickey added.
Representatives with Merit did not return multiple requests for comment this week.
“Their business licenses are current and they are reporting revenues. … So they are in business and doing business activity there. It’s just that they haven’t perhaps expanded like they’d hoped to,” he said.
