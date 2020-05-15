COVID 'shook the Etch A Sketch' for Southwest Washington congressional race

Long said she would have voted for the articles of impeachment, “having taken an oath to uphold the Constitution.”

But voters now seem more concerned about the coronavirus, according to both Herrera Beutler and Long.

“I think the pandemic shook the Etch A Sketch and it’s a clear slate,” Herrera Beutler said. “My gut is people are going to look at anybody running for office — the president, me, a statewide official — and they’re going to look at how you have done your job. ... how well you have responded in the coronavirus era. This window of time will define us more than anything before.”

Long said the topic of impeachment comes up less frequently with voters these days.

“I think people are feeling insecure right now and uncertain about not only how we are handling this public health crisis and what things will look like in next couple months,” she said. “In the multiple times I’ve been talking to people in the district, it wasn’t on the top of people’s minds but it did occasionally come up.”

If she was in Congress, Long said she would have emphasized preparedness and transparency prior to the pandemic by funding agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. was slow to respond to the outbreak, she said.