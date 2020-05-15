COVID 'shook the Etch A Sketch' for Southwest Washington congressional race

Instead of parades, meet-and-greets and boisterous campaign rallies, Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and her Democrat opponent, Carolyn Long, are finding new ways to connect with voters during the coronavirus pandemic.
With statewide stay-home orders in effect for the past two months, traditional in-person campaigning methods have become practically impossible. And it’s difficult to say at this point when — or whether — they might resume.
Both Herrera Beutler and Long this week said they miss meeting in person with voters in the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Clark, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Skamania and Klickitat counties and part of Thurston County. They said they were looking forward to getting back out in the community when it’s safe.
For now, they’re reaching out to voters who are quarantined at home. Long started holding town halls on Facebook instead of gathering large groups. And Herrera Beutler is posting videos of herself talking about what’s going on in the federal government.
“I have never been a giant fan of filming myself, and I have found that I am doing that now,” Herrera Beutler, a Battle Ground Republican, said Tuesday.
After a committee hearing in Washington, D.C., last week, “I wanted to let people know what we talked about, so I just held my phone up and did a video on it,” she said. “It’s not something I was hardcore into before, but I think it’s so critical that people know what we’re doing.”
During Long’s virtual campaign events, constituents seem the most concerned about access to affordable healthcare and broadband internet, Long said. Without internet access, it’s difficult for students to do schoolwork and for small business owners to enter the online market, she said.
“I’m also hearing concern about trillions of dollars being allocated during this crisis and there being inadequate oversight on how those funds are being spent,” she said. “I’m hearing a lot of concern about a lack of transparency and how that has hindered the ability to make sure they go where they are needed.”
Long and Herrera Beutler both said they are compiling information and resources on the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s response on their websites. Long said a “resource book” on her website that includes information for how to volunteer.
As the incumbent, Herrera Beutler may have a leg up because her name is in the news whenever Congress takes action. However, Long entered the race earlier this time around — in July last year— and has more name recognition because it’s her second campaign, which she says will give her a “longer runway” during this election cycle.
The two candidates previously faced each other during a fierce race in 2018. Herrera Beutler defeated Long with 53% of the vote to secure her fifth four-year term.
Long campaigned heavily in Cowlitz County in 2018 but ended up losing the county to the incumbent, who won here with 56% percent of the vote. However, Clark County has the vast majority of the 3rd District electorate, and Long won there by capturing 51% of the vote to 49% for Herrera Beutler. But that was not enough to overcome Herrera Beutler’s margins in the other counties of the 3rd District.
In 2018, Long raised more campaign contributions than Herrera Beutler, taking in $3.9 million to the incumbent’s $2.7 million.
As of March 31 this year, Herrera Beutler has raised a little more than $2 million in contributions and spent about $783,000. Long, meanwhile, has raised about $1.6 million and spent $546,000.
Only a few months ago, the impeachment of President Donald Trump seemed poised to dominate national races in 2020. Herrera Beutler voted against both articles of impeachment, which accused Trump of obstructing Congress and corrupt motives. She said the process was rushed and based on second-hand testimony.
Long said she would have voted for the articles of impeachment, “having taken an oath to uphold the Constitution.”
But voters now seem more concerned about the coronavirus, according to both Herrera Beutler and Long.
“I think the pandemic shook the Etch A Sketch and it’s a clear slate,” Herrera Beutler said. “My gut is people are going to look at anybody running for office — the president, me, a statewide official — and they’re going to look at how you have done your job. ... how well you have responded in the coronavirus era. This window of time will define us more than anything before.”
Long said the topic of impeachment comes up less frequently with voters these days.
“I think people are feeling insecure right now and uncertain about not only how we are handling this public health crisis and what things will look like in next couple months,” she said. “In the multiple times I’ve been talking to people in the district, it wasn’t on the top of people’s minds but it did occasionally come up.”
If she was in Congress, Long said she would have emphasized preparedness and transparency prior to the pandemic by funding agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. was slow to respond to the outbreak, she said.
“I’d emphasis public health,” she said. “I’d make sure we have adequate testing and we hold D.C. to account when testing doesn’t come through. And I’d make sure we have personal protective equipment for first responders and for people who put their lives on the line.”
Herrera Beutler has been hesitant to criticize the Trump administration, telling TDN last month “I have zero interest in picking snipey fights over political preference.”
This week, she said the most important keys for reopening are “testing, tracing and treatment.”
“The way I’ve been discussing it is we dial it open,” she said. “So how do we open up to the best of our ability and not have a resurgence, because I think that would be a death knell in terms of the economy. That said, I don’t have a crystal ball but I do have confidence that all levels of the local, state and federal government working together can get things opened as quickly as possible”
Herrera Beutler and Long both are disappointed that Longview’s Go 4th Festival was canceled this year. Herrera Beutler said she was “bummed” that she wouldn’t get to march in the Independence Day parade. Long said she had been gearing up to win the cardboard boat regatta after finishing second in 2018.
“(Online campaigning) is a poor substitute. I miss being out in the community,” Long said. “It really is best when you can see people where they are and genuinely see what’s on their mind. I look forward to going back to that.”
