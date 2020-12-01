COVID changes Saturday's Walk and Knock food drive to 'Drive and Drop'

Like many events this year, the 32nd annual Walk and Knock will be different, but organizers said it's more important than ever to hold Cowlitz County's largest food drive.

Instead, the food drive will be a "Drive and Drop" event, beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, organizers said.

"Unfortunately this year more than any other there is a need for folks to have a little bit of assistance with food," said Tom Gunn, Longview Early Edition Rotary member and Walk and Knock committee co-chair.

To comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines, instead of volunteers going door-to-door to collect donations, organizers ask residents to drop off nonperishable food, dry and canned goods at one of the multiple locations in the county. Donation bags will not be inserted into The Daily News this year.

Masked volunteers will unload the food from vehicles while the donor remains in the car to maintain social distancing, according to the Walk and Knock website.

Several service groups help with the event, including Longview Pioneer Lions, Kelso Lions, Longview Early Edition Rotary, Longview Rotary, Kelso Rotary, Altrusa, Kiwanis, Lower Columbia HAM Radio Club and the Boy Scouts.