COVID changes Saturday's Walk and Knock food drive to 'Drive and Drop'

Like many events this year, the 32nd annual Walk and Knock will be different, but organizers said it's more important than ever to hold Cowlitz County's largest food drive.
Instead, the food drive will be a "Drive and Drop" event, beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, organizers said.
"Unfortunately this year more than any other there is a need for folks to have a little bit of assistance with food," said Tom Gunn, Longview Early Edition Rotary member and Walk and Knock committee co-chair.
To comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines, instead of volunteers going door-to-door to collect donations, organizers ask residents to drop off nonperishable food, dry and canned goods at one of the multiple locations in the county. Donation bags will not be inserted into The Daily News this year.
Masked volunteers will unload the food from vehicles while the donor remains in the car to maintain social distancing, according to the Walk and Knock website.
Several service groups help with the event, including Longview Pioneer Lions, Kelso Lions, Longview Early Edition Rotary, Longview Rotary, Kelso Rotary, Altrusa, Kiwanis, Lower Columbia HAM Radio Club and the Boy Scouts.
The food is collected at Lower Columbia CAP's Help Warehouse and distributed to food banks in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties. Last year the drive collected more than 41,600 pounds of food, exceeding its 40,000-pound goal.
Walk and Knock has always provided local food banks with an extra "helping" of supplies while being a true example of neighbor helping neighbor, said Kathy Bates with Lower Columbia CAP.
Donors can drop off items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at:
Support Local Journalism
• The Lower Columbia CAP Warehouse parking lot on 12th Avenue in Longview
• Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview
• The Macy's parking lot at the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso
• Riverside Park on Westside Highway in Lexington
In Kalama, Walk and Knock will be a one-day hybrid model, also on Saturday, Dec. 5, said Mayor Mike Reuter, chairman of the local drive. Residents within city limits are asked to set donations outside their front doors. Starting at 9 a.m. volunteers will pick up donations but won't be knocking on doors, Reuter said.
Those outside of city limits or who miss the pick up can drop off donations at the park and rides at Todd Road and Kalama River Road or at Toteff Park, Reuter said. Anyone with questions can contact Reuter at mikereuter23@yahoo.com.
Kalama donations can be mailed to Helping Hand PO Box 621, Kalama, WA 98625.
Drop-off barrels will also be set up until Dec. 14 at Fred Meyer on Ocean Beach Highway, both Longview Walmart stores and Grocery Outlet on Ocean Beach Highway.
Residents can also donate money online at walkandknockcowlitz.com or by checks to Lower Columbia CAP with Walk and Knock in the memo line mailed to 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview WA 98632.
Gunn said he hopes the drop-off model is a short-term solution.
"I like idea of the community getting together and going door to door, that's an experience, especially for young teenagers doing it for first time, that sticks with them," he said. "We need to encourage that, a community effort to help people we don’t know."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.