COVID cases up; health officials recommend continued remote learning

Safety and facilities maintenance staff will continue to deep-clean all schools prior to the return of students, community and staff members, according to the message.

"We have a real desire to get kids back in school and want to take every precaution we can to make sure there's no spread of infection prior to bringing kids back," said Michael Green, Woodland superintendent.

Woodland Public Schools will likely postpone the transition to face-to-face learning for elementary students from the planned Sept. 28 start date, according to the message. At this time, the district does not have a new estimated start date for when it will be able to transition to face-to-face learning at any of the schools.

The state recommends distance learning with gradual expansion of in-person learning, beginning with elementary students for counties with a moderate level of virus activity, or a rate of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000. For areas with low virus activity, or a rate of below 25 per 100,000, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.

The Cowlitz County health department was waiting until Monday make a recommendation on in-person learning to see how the Labor Day holiday weekend affected virus activity.