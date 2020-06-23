COVID cancellations a hit to community morale, nonprofits

“Last year we did seven squirrel bridge tours. Maybe a handful of people on the tours were from Longview,” said Paul, also a Rotary member. “Everyone else was from places like Philadelphia or Houston. Some people from Pasco came over just for Squirrel Fest.”

Rotary funnels proceeds from the event back into the community to support local literacy, parks and service programs. Other nonprofits piggyback off the foot traffic drawn to the Civic Circle to reach volunteers.

“I ran into someone today that is from Relay for Life. They always have a booth set up there,” Paul said. “They have to man the booth, but they end up getting people to sign up for the relay. That won’t happen this year.”

The same goes for the county fair and Go 4th, both of which also serve as fundraisers for local nonprofits.

“(Go 4th) is their main fundraiser for the year. … Those three days at the lake are pretty important for them,” Hubble said.

Losing those fundraisers hurts the community as a whole in what Paul described it as a “trickle down effect.” The fewer projects local nonprofits can afford, the fewer amenities for the community.

“This affects everyone eventually,” he said.