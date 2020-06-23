COVID cancellations a hit to community morale, nonprofits

This time of year usually finds Arleen Hubble hustling around Lake Sacajawea to put the finishing touches on Go 4th. But this summer is unusually quiet for the lead organizer of Cowlitz County’s “largest entertainment spectacle.”
The coronavirus wiped her schedule clean when public health concerns and state regulations made hosting the festival impossible.
“We’d have to do miracle work to be able to do a festival with 30,000 people. There is no social distancing whatsoever on July 4. There is not even one blade of grass that’s visible at the lake on the Fourth,” Hubble said in a recent interview with TDN.
Gone too are other beloved events like Squirrel Fest, Tour de Blast and the county fair — again out of necessity for public safety.
The widespread cancellations spurred by the coronavirus were “heartbreaking decisions” for organizers like Hubble. Each redlined festival leaves a financial and emotional void in its wake.
“You lose that sense of community,” added John Paul, KLOG/KUKN general manager and a volunteer with Go4th and Squirrel Fest. “These events make our community better and more desirable. They bring in money from out of town, considerable amounts of money.”
Take Squirrel Fest as an example. The one-day event raised $10,000 for the Longview Noon Rotary last year, said Rotarian Keith Larson. A portion of that money came from tourists drawn to Longview by the quirky celebration.
“Last year we did seven squirrel bridge tours. Maybe a handful of people on the tours were from Longview,” said Paul, also a Rotary member. “Everyone else was from places like Philadelphia or Houston. Some people from Pasco came over just for Squirrel Fest.”
Rotary funnels proceeds from the event back into the community to support local literacy, parks and service programs. Other nonprofits piggyback off the foot traffic drawn to the Civic Circle to reach volunteers.
“I ran into someone today that is from Relay for Life. They always have a booth set up there,” Paul said. “They have to man the booth, but they end up getting people to sign up for the relay. That won’t happen this year.”
The same goes for the county fair and Go 4th, both of which also serve as fundraisers for local nonprofits.
“(Go 4th) is their main fundraiser for the year. … Those three days at the lake are pretty important for them,” Hubble said.
Losing those fundraisers hurts the community as a whole in what Paul described it as a “trickle down effect.” The fewer projects local nonprofits can afford, the fewer amenities for the community.
“This affects everyone eventually,” he said.
Residents also share in the social and emotional losses. Local festivals and fairs “enhance the well-being of the community” by providing an opportunity to “break away from daily routines and socialize with family and friends,” according to an article in the Journal of Convention and Event Tourism.
“It probably hurts the overall morale of the community,” Paul said of the cancellations. “Events like this are designed to be fundraisers for nonprofits and to bring people together. But I also think they boost the morale of the community.”
The local festivals offer family-friendly entertainment, usually free of charge, to anyone in the county.
“The whole thing is designed to have a day of things families can do for free. If they come to Squirrel Fest, they don’t have to pay a dime if they don’t want to,” Paul said. “You lose that anchor that brings families together.”
Many community members look forward to the events all year, especially when they can plan family reunions or show off their talents.
For example, at the county fair “people of all ages” showcase their skills in photography, horsemanship, gardening and more, said Kim Bowcutt, director of the Cowlitz County Event Center
“Families come together for the fair, whether it is to take in a day of carnival rides, watch their child’s dance team, or to spend the week supporting a youth animal exhibitor. It is where everyone in our community can find something to enjoy, all in one place,” she said.
And local festivals and fairs are traditions that stretch back decades in the community and make up a central part of Longview’s identity.
“It’s the indicator of summer for me,” Hubble said of Go 4th.
“Someone recently asked me how long it’s been since I’ve had a July 4 off. I said, ‘Over 30 years,’ ” she added. “It’s a little odd because I’m not slammed. I’m not coming home at night working on the parade or taking phone calls for a booth space. … I don’t like this feeling at all.”
When asked if she had advice for people dealing with the loss, Hubble drew a blank.
“I don’t know. I really don’t, because I’m having a hard time coping myself,” she said.
Still, Hubble looks forward to 2021 with optimism.
“We will have to do a lot of thinking and see what we can come up with. But I think there will be something extra special for next year, even if it’s fireworks. ... Something we can say, ‘Hey, we did above and beyond. We are proud of what we did.’ “
Paul also anticipates any void left by the cancellation of summertime celebrations tol be filled next year with “bigger and better” festivals. The year off will give organizers more time to brainstorm new activities to add in 2021. Attendance may balloon as residents remember much they cherish the local traditions.
“If people took the events we did in Longview for granted, they won’t next year,” Paul said.
