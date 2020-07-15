COVID-19 will not hit Longview city budget as hard as feared

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic’s hit to the City of Longview’s budget may be “not as dire as initially projected,” according to city officials. That’s because March and April sales tax revenues didn’t drop as far as projected.

Originally, City Manager Kurt Sacha was projecting a 10% decrease in city revenue this year and a nearly 20% decrease in sales tax revenue.

That kind of decrease in sales tax revenue would have left the city $3 million short. Added to other revenue gaps and higher spending than the budged revenue, the city was looking at a $5 million gap between projected 2020 revenue and expenditures.

But Sacha said Monday that the March tax revenue was only down about 17%, or $135,000. And April’s revenue drop was even less, and 2.5% under what had been expected.

“I was surprised by that (April number),” he said. “I’m still waiting (for May’s numbers) to see was that an anomaly or have things really began to open up again?”

And while Sacha doesn’t yet have the data he needs to definitively say what the new projected city revenue decrease will be, he said it will be lower than the 10% previously predicted. The city budgeted for $38.6 million in revenue, so a 10% decrease would result in $34.7 million in revenue.