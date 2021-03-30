COVID-19 variants of concern found in nine Cowlitz County cases

Two potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variants first detected in California were found in nine Cowlitz County cases, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
Seven county residents were infected with the B.1.427 variant and two were infected with the B.1.429 strain, according to a county press release.
“We are beginning to see COVID-19 case counts rise in Cowlitz County,” said Cowlitz County Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick in a statement. “For this reason, and because more contagious COVID-19 variants are now circulating locally, it is imperative that we continue taking preventative measures to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”
Both of the California-based variants were added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of variants of concern March 17. Early evidence shows the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants may be 20% more transmissible, according to the CDC. Studies suggest the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use are effective against the variants.
The B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants are the first of the CDC’s COVID-19 variants of concern detected in Cowlitz County, according to the health department.
The county health department learned of the cases from the state’s electronic disease surveillance system after they were detected by genome sequencing, according to the release.
Some cases are sent to the state for sequencing, although the county department is not always aware when, said Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Director Carole Harrison.
Harrison said the health department encourages providers to send certain cases for genotyping, including those with tests that don’t show the virus’ “S gene,” re-infections, infections among those fully vaccinated, travel-associated cases, unusual clinical presentation and unusual outbreaks.
The state Department of Health is sequencing about 5% of cases in the state in general to try to get a representative sample across the state, Harrison said.
As of Thursday, 592 cases of the nine variants of concern have been found in the state, according to the Department of Health’s latest variant report. That includes the variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the two in California.
According to the report, 340 cases of the B.1.429 California variant have been detected in the state, the most of any variants.
The state has also detected three variants on the CDC’s variants of interest list, which include strains under investigation.
The same steps people have already been taking to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 can work against the variants, according to the health department. County residents should:
- Wear a well-made, well-fitting face mask, even with people they see regularly and in the smallest social circles
- Keep gatherings outside whenever possible
- Stay at least 6 feet away from people they do not live with
- Avoid any social gatherings indoors, but if participating, wearing a mask and ensuring windows and doors are open to maximize ventilation
- Wash their hands often, not touching their face, and using hand sanitizer
- Stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19
- Get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or were exposed to someone who tested positive
Cowlitz County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The county has recorded 4,614 cases and 62 deaths.
The county’s COVID-19 data dashboard includes less deaths than the state Department of Health’s website because the state’s count includes both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths, said Stefanie Donahue, county health department communications manager. Suspected deaths are those that occur within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.
The county health department waits until it is certain before reporting a COVID-19 death, while the state initially reports all deaths which could be from the virus so is is not underreporting at any given time, Donahue said.