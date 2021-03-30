COVID-19 variants of concern found in nine Cowlitz County cases

Some cases are sent to the state for sequencing, although the county department is not always aware when, said Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Director Carole Harrison.

Harrison said the health department encourages providers to send certain cases for genotyping, including those with tests that don’t show the virus’ “S gene,” re-infections, infections among those fully vaccinated, travel-associated cases, unusual clinical presentation and unusual outbreaks.

The state Department of Health is sequencing about 5% of cases in the state in general to try to get a representative sample across the state, Harrison said.

As of Thursday, 592 cases of the nine variants of concern have been found in the state, according to the Department of Health’s latest variant report. That includes the variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the two in California.

According to the report, 340 cases of the B.1.429 California variant have been detected in the state, the most of any variants.

The state has also detected three variants on the CDC’s variants of interest list, which include strains under investigation.