COVID-19 vaccines, food boxes available at resource fair Tuesday at Longview Presbyterian

Community members can receive free COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and food boxes at a resource fair Tuesday afternoon at Longview Presbyterian Church.

The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation is hosting the resource fair from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m., or while supplies last, at the church at 3808 Pennsylvania Street. The foundation is partnering with Molina Healthcare of Washington, Washington State Department of Health, Food Lifeline and Operation Warm for the event.

COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 years old and older and boosters for people who are eligible will be available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone 12 years old and older receive a booster dose at least five months after completing the primary series.

As part of the event, Operation Warm will provide new winter coats for all Mint Valley Elementary students. The national nonprofit manufactures new coats and shoes for children in need.

Attendees are required to wear masks.

