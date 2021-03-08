COVID-19 vaccines at Cowlitz County Fairgrounds; Castle Rock expands in-person days for K-1

The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds opens Wednesday for a third week, and people who are eligible began scheduling appointments at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services department announced.
The Longview site will open by appointment only on Wednesday and Thursday, March 10 and 11. Appointments were available online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine. Safeway pharmacists are to administer about 1,100 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
Those eligible include healthcare workers, people 65 and older, those 50 and older in multigenerational households, as well as K-12 teachers and school staff and child care providers.
Since opening, 2,315 first doses have been given at the Longview site, according to the county health department. Next week, the focus at the vaccine site will be on providing second doses only to people who received their first doses three weeks ago.
The health department reminded people to make sure when scheduling an appointment that the time and day selected also works for their first- and second-dose appointments. Second-dose appointments are automatically scheduled to take place at the same time, day of week and location of first-dose appointments exactly three weeks later.
People can arrive by car or on foot no more than 10 minutes before their scheduled appointments. Drivers must go through the drive-thru line located at the Third Avenue entrance. Walkers must enter through the Seventh Avenue entrance. People who are getting vaccinated should dress in clothing that allows vaccinators to easily access their upper arms.
Upon arrival, people who are getting vaccinated may be asked to provide a copy of their appointment confirmation email or text message, identification to ensure registration information is accurate and proof of health insurance. A consent form must also be completed before first- and second-dose appointments.
Vaccination is free for everyone whether or not they have health insurance.
Cowlitz County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 4,319.
The county had an average 13 new cases per day from tests Feb. 24 to March 2, according to the health department’s weekly data report.
The test positivity remained about the same, with about 12.7% of residents who were tested were positive for COVID-19 from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, the most recent week of complete data.
The county’s COVID-19 case rate decreased to 146 new cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 17 to March 2, down from 155 per 100,000 from Feb. 10 to Feb. 23. Cowlitz County remains in the “moderate” range for school reopening guidelines.
Castle Rock kindergarteners and first graders will return to in-person class five days a week on April 12, Superintendent Ryan Greene said Monday.
Greene said by starting after spring break, he hopes that teachers will have had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the district will have had time to prepare transportation, lunch and teaching plans.
“By starting slow, we can see where the holes are and fill them before we add more students,” Greene said. He said after two weeks, if in-school transmission rates remain stable, the district will add third and potentially fourth graders back five days a week. Since Feb. 24, one Castle Rock intermediate student tested positive on March 2.
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso all use COVID-19 school case dashboards to report cases in schools. Kelso only reports cases that are confirmed to be transmitted in schools. Since Feb. 24, Kelso did not report any new cases.
Longview reported five new cases since Feb. 24, all students. Contact tracing showed none of them contracted COVID-19 from school. A Monticello student tested positive Feb. 26; an R.A. Long student on Feb. 28; and single students at Mt. Solo, Mint Valley and Robert Gray student all tested positive on March 1.
With students spaced six feet apart, Greene said the school could fit grades K-4 in, but there are too many students in the higher grades to bring them back under the six-foot rule.
“With six feet between them, there’s just no way to do it,” Greene said, adding that he hopes as more people receive vaccinations the state considers changing the rule.
Until then, “we’re making the best of what we have.”
The Washington Association of School Administrators on Monday released a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee urging the state to move to a three-foot rule for social distancing, as per recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
“School district leaders are poised to bring students, teachers, administrators, and staff safely back to school. It is time to step up our efforts, in a responsible fashion, and take care of our kids,” WASA Executive Director Joel Aune said in the letter.