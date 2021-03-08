COVID-19 vaccines at Cowlitz County Fairgrounds; Castle Rock expands in-person days for K-1

People can arrive by car or on foot no more than 10 minutes before their scheduled appointments. Drivers must go through the drive-thru line located at the Third Avenue entrance. Walkers must enter through the Seventh Avenue entrance. People who are getting vaccinated should dress in clothing that allows vaccinators to easily access their upper arms.

Upon arrival, people who are getting vaccinated may be asked to provide a copy of their appointment confirmation email or text message, identification to ensure registration information is accurate and proof of health insurance. A consent form must also be completed before first- and second-dose appointments.

Vaccination is free for everyone whether or not they have health insurance.

Cowlitz County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 4,319.

The county had an average 13 new cases per day from tests Feb. 24 to March 2, according to the health department’s weekly data report.

The test positivity remained about the same, with about 12.7% of residents who were tested were positive for COVID-19 from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, the most recent week of complete data.