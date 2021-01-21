COVID-19 vaccine supply, appointments limited in Cowlitz County, state

"We will vaccinate as many people as possible in phase 1b and continue to offer vaccines to everybody who is eligible in phase 1a," Robert said. "We will do that as quickly as possible with the doses we have, and we will be able to quickly ramp up distribution as more vaccine becomes available. We are asking people to be patient as those supplies increase over the coming weeks."

Dr. Umair Shah, secretary of health, said the state is looking forward to transparent information from the new Biden administration and has asked for better insight into the vaccine supply coming into the state. The state is notified how much vaccine it is getting only days before it's sent and would like to know weeks ahead at the state and local level, Shah said.

Across the Columbia River, Columbia County Public Health announced a new partnership with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) Family Medicine at Scappoose to finish vaccinating phase 1A groups, according to a press release.

Oregon's phase 1A includes healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facility staff and residents, residents of group homes for those with disabilities, caregivers, and those with a medical condition or disability who receive services at home.