COVID-19 vaccine supply, appointments limited in Cowlitz County, state

On Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in the U.S. in Washington, state and local efforts focused on ramping up the administering of a COVID-19 vaccine that's in short supply.
State Department of Health officials said Thursday they expect vaccine supply to increase in the coming weeks, but said doses are currently limited, as are locations where people can get the vaccine.
The state on Monday, followed by Cowlitz County on Wednesday, moved into the first tier of phase 1b of the state's vaccination plan, making those 65 and older and 50 and older living in multigenerational households eligible, which dramatically increased the number of people eligible for vaccine.
After being flooded with phone calls Thursday, Jan. 21, PeaceHealth asked patients not to call to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. The healthcare provider will reach out to eligible patients "as doses become available," said Debra Carnes, spokesperson.
"As more supply becomes available, we look forward to supporting vaccinations for all eligible patients and community members, including at proposed state-led vaccination sites," Carnes said in a statement.
According to Kaiser Permanente's website, members eligible under phase 1a can schedule a vaccine appointment on the organization's website or app. No other vaccine appointments can be made at this time, according to the website. If no appointments are available, members can join a waitlist to hold their place and be notified when they are eligible and when vaccine is available.
Cowlitz County residents who are eligible for vaccine but don't have a healthcare provider can call the health department at 360-414-5599 extension 6425 for assistance with getting vaccinated. The health department can't guarantee how soon people will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state recently approved Cowlitz Family Health Center's clinics to administer vaccine but the organization hasn't ordered or received any doses yet, said Dian Cooper, CEO. Once the clinics get vaccine, staff will reach out to eligible patients, she said.
Cooper said the organization plans to order through the state as soon as it's allowed, hopefully next week.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee also announced new requirements for vaccine providers to use 95% of vaccine in the first week after receiving it and to report vaccine data to the state within 24 hours of administration.
Cooper said Family Health Center is planning its workflow and strategy for reaching out to and appointing patients to meet the 95% use requirement and to not waste any vaccine.
The center is trying to figure out the directions on reporting vaccine administration within 24 hours, as that direction changes on every call with the state Department of Health, Cooper said. Family Health Center will adjust its work flows to comply with the final directive, she said.
Cooper said Family Health Center is also coordinating and cooperating with the regional public health incident management team that arrived this week to help establish and manage vaccination sites in the area.
Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties requested and received an incident management team to help set up multiple vaccination sites in the region, including some mobile sties, according to the Cowlitz County health department.
The state is also planning a mass vaccination clinic at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield as one of four sites Inslee announced Monday. Clark County Public Health was still working Thursday to get more information from the state about the plan, said spokesperson Marissa Armstrong.
State health officials said Thursday they are eager to pick up the pace of vaccinations and believe the governor's new measures should help.
As of Monday, more than 335,835 vaccine doses have been given in Washington, according to the Department of Health. The state has received 820,875 doses as of Wednesday, said Michele Roberts, one of the leaders of the state vaccine planning group.
This week, Washington will receive 93,300 first doses and 142,625 second doses, Roberts said. To meet the governor's new goal of 45,000 vaccinations per day, the state would need to receive about 300,000 vaccines per week, she said. The current vaccination rate is about 15,500 per day.
"We will vaccinate as many people as possible in phase 1b and continue to offer vaccines to everybody who is eligible in phase 1a," Robert said. "We will do that as quickly as possible with the doses we have, and we will be able to quickly ramp up distribution as more vaccine becomes available. We are asking people to be patient as those supplies increase over the coming weeks."
Dr. Umair Shah, secretary of health, said the state is looking forward to transparent information from the new Biden administration and has asked for better insight into the vaccine supply coming into the state. The state is notified how much vaccine it is getting only days before it's sent and would like to know weeks ahead at the state and local level, Shah said.
Across the Columbia River, Columbia County Public Health announced a new partnership with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) Family Medicine at Scappoose to finish vaccinating phase 1A groups, according to a press release.
Oregon's phase 1A includes healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facility staff and residents, residents of group homes for those with disabilities, caregivers, and those with a medical condition or disability who receive services at home.
This week, OHSU Family Medicine at Scappoose will receive doses from the county’s allocation to vaccinate home health care workers, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caretakers, and additional specified groups. The clinic plans to open over the weekend to administer all the doses in two days, according to the press release.
Any Columbia County residents in a Phase 1a group, or any employer with staff in a Phase 1a group, who have not yet been contacted or linked to a provider for a vaccination appointment, should contact Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.
Cowlitz County Thursday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was not hospitalized. Both men had underlying conditions and both were related to long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living and adult family homes.
The county has recorded a total 3,358 cases and 35 COVID-19 deaths.