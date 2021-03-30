COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 2 million more Wednesday; county officials aim to add appointments

Last week, Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said meeting the May 1 deadline would be great and it may be possible the state will expand eligibility to all even sooner.

“As we open up eligibility it makes it easier for providers,” he said. “It’s more efficient because they have less admin time trying to decide if someone is eligible.”

Healthcare providers, including PeaceHealth, Kaiser Permanente and Cowlitz Family Health Center are offering vaccine appointments, as well as several pharmacies in Cowlitz County. Eligible residents can find appointments at www.vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Cowlitz County Event Center will provide second doses only for the third week on Wednesday and Thursday. Donahue said it’s unknown if the site will reopen for first doses.

County providers have administered more than 45,850 doses as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Health. Nearly 24%, or 26,110, county residents had an initial vaccination. More than 12,720 were fully vaccinated, about 11.7%, as of Saturday.