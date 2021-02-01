COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Ridgefield site fill up again as doses remain limited

During the community briefing, many people wrote in the comments that the scheduling site crashed or stalled when they tried to sign up for an appointment Sunday and asked how the state will fix the site.

Jenks said reports of the site crashing are “super frustrating,” and that the state is trying to improve the state’s scheduling site so users can see vaccine appointments for all the providers in their area. Not all of the vaccination sites use the state’s scheduling system, and the Ridgefield site uses a Safeway system because it is partnering with the company to administer the vaccines.

Vaccine appointments are also limited because providers find out late in the week how many vaccine doses they will receive from the state, Krager said.

Providers enrolled with the state to distribute COVID-19 vaccines request doses from the state each week, and the state decides how much to allocate based on several factors, including how much it receives from the federal government, Jenks said.

“In the end, there are lots of providers who could give out lots of vaccines who don’t get anywhere near that amount of vaccine because we only had a third of the vaccine that people could get out,” she said.