COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Ridgefield site fill up again as doses remain limited

During a community briefing Monday, state and regional health officials offered no easy answers for commenters’ top question — “How can I get a vaccine?” — as doses remain limited and available appointments are snatched up as soon as they open.
Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties hosted a virtual briefing Monday with Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer for the counties, and Lauren Jenks, with the state Department of Health, addressing frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccinations.
Krager and Jenks answered a couple questions from Facebook comments posted during the briefing, but left unanswered the most common questions about where and when to get a vaccine in Cowlitz County, and when a mass vaccination site will be set up locally.
At least five providers in Cowlitz County are administering COVID-19 vaccine and they are reporting limited supplies. PeaceHealth, Kaiser Permanente, Ocean Beach Highway Safeway and Cowlitz Family Health Center are enrolled with the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines. The Cowlitz Tribal Health Clinic is giving doses to eligible tribal members and staff.
PeaceHealth and Family Health Center ask patients not to call about scheduling vaccines and stated they will reach out to eligible patients when doses are available. Kaiser members can sign up for a waiting list on the clinic’s website.
PeaceHealth did not receive any new doses of vaccine last week or Monday, said Randy Querin, spokesman. St. John Medical Center requested more doses Monday and won’t know what it will get until later in the week, he said.
Cowlitz Family Health Center received 100 doses last week and is reaching out to patients 65 and older to schedule appointments, said Dian Cooper, CEO.
The amount of vaccine coming in to the state is limited by what manufacturers are putting out, said Jenks, assistant secretary for Environmental Public Health with the state.
About 1.7 million people are currently eligible under the state’s plan. Last week vaccine providers statewide requested more than 300,000 doses, but the state received about 100,000 doses, Jenks said.
The state is working on building capacity so it can administer doses quickly when supply increases, Jenks said. That includes ramping up four regional mass-vaccination sites established last week, she said.
As of Friday, Jan. 29, more than 10,000 people were vaccinated at the four regional sites, including 3,060 at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, according to the state Department of Health.
On Sunday, the state opened about 4,000 appointments for the Ridgefield site this week that were fully booked that day.
During the community briefing, many people wrote in the comments that the scheduling site crashed or stalled when they tried to sign up for an appointment Sunday and asked how the state will fix the site.
Jenks said reports of the site crashing are “super frustrating,” and that the state is trying to improve the state’s scheduling site so users can see vaccine appointments for all the providers in their area. Not all of the vaccination sites use the state’s scheduling system, and the Ridgefield site uses a Safeway system because it is partnering with the company to administer the vaccines.
Vaccine appointments are also limited because providers find out late in the week how many vaccine doses they will receive from the state, Krager said.
Providers enrolled with the state to distribute COVID-19 vaccines request doses from the state each week, and the state decides how much to allocate based on several factors, including how much it receives from the federal government, Jenks said.
“In the end, there are lots of providers who could give out lots of vaccines who don’t get anywhere near that amount of vaccine because we only had a third of the vaccine that people could get out,” she said.
Krager encouraged people to check out their county health department’s website for local information on vaccines availability, as well as the state Department of Health website.
Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties are also working with an incident management team to establish mass vaccination sites and mobile sites in the three counties.
As of Saturday, Jan. 30, Cowlitz County facilities had administered more than 5,385 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the state. More than 4,700 county residents received their first dose and 1,450 were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
On Monday, Clark County Public Health advised people who visited the Stellar Hair Design salon in Camas to quarantine as they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Anyone who visited the salon from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19-23 or Jan. 26 may be at risk, according to public health. Those at risk should quarantine and monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop, according to public health.
The department has been unable to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed and it’s unclear how many people may have been exposed, according to a press release.
For update information on vaccination and testing sites, visit tdn.com/resources.