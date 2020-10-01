COVID-19 toll on mental health expected to increase

Crisis counselors say the COVID-19 pandemic comes up during almost every call to the Columbia Wellness crisis line—a recurring sign of the ongoing effects of the outbreak on callers’ mental health.

“The general consensus is, we’re done with it,” said Drew McDaniel, clinical director of the crisis unit. “Everyone wants to go back to some form of a normal life and they’re really struggling because this has changed normal life as we know it.”

“One of the things that’s so frustrating is when you truly want something and can’t make it go away, it wears on you,” he said.

Behavioral health effects — including depression, anxiety and acute stress — that are already on the rise across the state because of the pandemic are expected to peak throughout the remainder of 2020, according to the state Department of Health. Approximately 3 million Washingtonians will experience “clinically significant” symptoms of acute stress, anxiety or depression over the next two to five months, according to a state report.

Cowlitz County mental health service providers, including Columbia Wellness, have already seen a rise in calls and clients dealing with depression, anxiety and substance abuse.