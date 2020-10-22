COVID-19 testing in Cowlitz County picking up

COVID-19 testing in Cowlitz County has increased over the last two months but is not as high as health officials would like. Public health officials expect testing to increase as cold and flu season gets going.
Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said he thinks the testing is identifying most positive cases in the county.
The percent of positive tests is still low at about 3%, slightly above the state's goal of 2%, which would mean the county is casting a wide enough net to capture a good portion of existing cases.
COVID-19 testing will increase in the coming months as cold and flu season picks up, Krager said, and may already be causing some of the boost in testing.
Krager said other areas of the United States are already seeing rising cases and some testing supplies are being diverted to those states.
"I'm glad we're not having that level of increased activity but I worry it's going to impact our ability to test," he said.
The turnaround time for COVID-19 tests doesn't appear to have been affected by increasing cases in the U.S. right now, Krager said. Depending on weekends, most laboratories take three to four days to process the tests at the most, he said.
Health care providers in most cases will likely test for influenza before COVID-19 because those tests are more widely available and rapid, Krager said. But patients who think they've been exposed to COVID-19 or who have symptoms more common to the novel coronavirus than the flu should be tested for both, he said.
The flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Symptoms for both illnesses include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headache, as well as vomiting and diarrhea in some cases. A symptom of COVID-19 that differs from the flu is new loss of taste or smell.
Krager said he'd like the county to have some lower barrier options for COVID-19 testing, such as a drive-thru site, to encourage more people with symptoms or possible exposures to get tested.
The health department urged providers to be "judicious" with COVID-19 tests and asked that anyone with symptoms, as well as those with close contacts with any infected persons, to be tested, he said.
Most doctors’ offices in Cowlitz County offer COVID-19 testing, and people who have symptoms should contact their primary care provider to get tested, according to the county health department. Patients who are uninsured or don’t have a health care provider can contact the Cowlitz Family Health Center to request testing.
Insurance companies are not allowed to charge copays, facility fees or require prior authorization when someone is being evaluated for and tested for COVID-19.
Other options for testing are available, including an $140 at-home test kit from Safeway. The company can't bill insurance directly for the test, and customers may be able to submit the receipt to their insurance for reimbursement.
The saliva tests typically offer results in 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test
Those interested can visit scheduletest.com to complete a questionnaire and request the kit.
Krager said he would caution people from using testing to justify traveling or meeting people in person without also following physical distancing and masking rules.
"The best example is the White House and the amount of testing they were doing and still ended up having an outbreak," Krager said. "I would just encourage people to get tested if they are worried they've been exposed or have symptoms but I would not use it as a way to get out of protective measures."
Virtual gatherings are still the safest option, followed by meeting outdoors, Krager said. If people are going to meeting indoors, they should distance, wear masks and open a window, he said.
Anyone who knows they've been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine and get tested on day five or six, Krager said.
"I would continue to tell people to have a low threshold for getting tested," he said. "If you are concerned about symptoms, I wouldn’t write them off."
