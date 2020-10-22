COVID-19 testing in Cowlitz County picking up

Health care providers in most cases will likely test for influenza before COVID-19 because those tests are more widely available and rapid, Krager said. But patients who think they've been exposed to COVID-19 or who have symptoms more common to the novel coronavirus than the flu should be tested for both, he said.

The flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Symptoms for both illnesses include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headache, as well as vomiting and diarrhea in some cases. A symptom of COVID-19 that differs from the flu is new loss of taste or smell.

Krager said he'd like the county to have some lower barrier options for COVID-19 testing, such as a drive-thru site, to encourage more people with symptoms or possible exposures to get tested.

The health department urged providers to be "judicious" with COVID-19 tests and asked that anyone with symptoms, as well as those with close contacts with any infected persons, to be tested, he said.