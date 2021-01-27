COVID-19 testing "critical" as Cowlitz County virus activity remains high

With the spotlight on COVID-19 vaccines, local health officials are reminding people that getting tested is still an important part of slowing transmission until widespread vaccination is possible.
"We haven't seen a significant drop in cases," said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, at a county Board of Health meeting Tuesday. "Testing is still critical. We need high levels of testing to find all the cases we want to find and for percent positivity ... that's the only way that will go down."
"Percent positivity" is the percentage of positive tests from all COVID-19 tests. In the most recent state COVID-19 metrics, the southwestern region, which includes Cowlitz County, had the state's highest positivity rate, 24%.
Cowlitz County Wednesday reported 42 new cases and two new COVID-19 deaths, both men in their 80s with underlying conditions. One man was hospitalized and the other was related to a long-term care facility. The county has recorded 3,607 cases and 38 deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.
The county recorded 503 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19, up from 481 cases per 100,000 the prior two weeks, according to the weekly data report. Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5, the most recent range for which the state has data, 18.8% of tests were positive.
Cowlitz County is closing its free drive-thru testing site at the fairgrounds after next week because of new testing locations in the community, according to the health department.
The site will be open two last days from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 2 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Visit tdn.com/resources for the latest vaccination and testing updates in Cowlitz County.
The Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department partnered with nonprofit Medical Teams International to open the site in December to address the county's testing shortage. The site was set to be open for one month, but was extended before the new year to run through January.
The health department believes there is adequate testing access in the county and supports the nonprofit going to help other communities, said Stefanie Donahue, health department communications manager. Walgreens on Ocean Beach Highway started providing COVID-19 testing last week and can test up to 50 people per day, according to the state Department of Health. Another local pharmacy will provide testing starting in February, Donahue said.
"We are glad we could partner with Medical Teams International to provide a much-needed service to the community and are confident there will continue to be sufficient access to COVID-19 testing moving forward," she said.
Most local healthcare facilities offer testing by appointment, including PeaceHealth, Kaiser Permanente, Cowlitz Family Health Center and Pacific Urgent Care.
From Dec. 8 through last week, the fairgrounds site administered 2,787 tests with about 94%, or 2,609, to county residents, said Shannon Hoskins, county epidemiologist. In that time, 278 new Cowlitz County cases were identified from the site. This does not include all the positive tests completed at the fairgrounds because some people who tested positive had previously tested positive and were already cases, Hoskins said.
Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press conference Tuesday the federal government is increasing the weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to Washington and other states by 16% for the coming weeks.
On Wednesday, the state Department of Health tweeted that people need to get vaccinated in the state where they live and work and asked people not to cross state lines just to get vaccinated.
The Department of Health opened four mass vaccination sites this week, including at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. The site opened Tuesday and aims to vaccinate 730 to 750 people per day by appointment only.
Krager said Tuesday he is concerned many vulnerable people don't have transportation to the Ridgefield site. Cowlitz County, along with Clark and Skamania, are planning local vaccination sites with help from an incident management team, which will help ensure equitable vaccine access, Krager said.
The counties' plans are dependent on vaccine supply and will start with reaching adult family homes other phase 1a eligible people who haven't been vaccinated, while concurrently planning larger vaccine sites, Krager said.
People eligible for and interested in getting a vaccine should keep an eye on the health department's website and social media pages, as well as the state Department of Health webpage for information on the Clark County site, Krager said.
"Patience is probably the biggest key, but I would keep an eye out for things and if you have the opportunity to get the vaccine, I would say go for it if you are eligible," Krager said. "We’re trying to get as much vaccine to people as possible. Our ability caught up to supply, which caused own set of issues, but it's a better problem to be in than holding onto vaccine because we can't administer it fast enough."