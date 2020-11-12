COVID-19 reported at Kelso, Longview high schools, Cowlitz County reports eighth death

Longview and Kelso school districts Thursday confirmed additional COVID-19 cases in two high schools.
Countywide, Cowlitz County on Thursday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases over two days, bringing the total to 1,014.
COVID-19 case numbers weren’t updated Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday. The county also reported its eighth COVID-19 death, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized when he died, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. Cowlitz County reported its previous virus death at the end of September.
The Longview School District on Monday reported two students tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teachers and 20 students into a 14-day quarantine. Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said a family informed the school district late Monday morning that two brothers had tested positive, as had one parent.
Thursday evening district was also “working through some possible COVID cases at Mark Morris,” district spokesman Rick Parrish said Thursday evening.
At least one Kelso High School student also tested positive last week, leading several other students to be quarantined, the district said Thursday. Thursday night, Kelso School District also updated its COVID-19 school-based transmission dashboard to show that one additional student at Kelso High School had contracted a case of COVID-19 at school. Currently, high school seniors are in a hybrid model.
A school-based exposure means the person likely received the virus from an infected student while at school. Students who contract the virus outside of school are not counted on the dashboard. According to the district, no classroom or school closure was needed. The district declined to provide any more information about the student.
Cowlitz County recorded a high level of COVID-19 activity, with 100 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. As of Friday, 716 of the total cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
