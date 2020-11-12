COVID-19 reported at Kelso, Longview high schools, Cowlitz County reports eighth death

Longview and Kelso school districts Thursday confirmed additional COVID-19 cases in two high schools.

Countywide, Cowlitz County on Thursday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases over two days, bringing the total to 1,014.

COVID-19 case numbers weren’t updated Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday. The county also reported its eighth COVID-19 death, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized when he died, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. Cowlitz County reported its previous virus death at the end of September.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview School District on Monday reported two students tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teachers and 20 students into a 14-day quarantine. Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said a family informed the school district late Monday morning that two brothers had tested positive, as had one parent.

Thursday evening district was also “working through some possible COVID cases at Mark Morris,” district spokesman Rick Parrish said Thursday evening.