COVID-19 puts LCC, students in tough financial straits

One of those funding sources, the Student Success Fund, is supported by the Daily News’ annual Students in Need drive. This year, the drive has been extended through July because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused greater financial hardship for more students, according to the college.

This year’s goal is $50,000, and the drive is currently at $24,604. All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs. To donate, see the daily coupon in the print edition of The Daily News or go online to www.tdn.com/students.

Hilker said while he could have taken some of his final math tests online, he’s not comfortable with the technology. The shift to online-only has “thrown a big monkey wrench in the middle” of his plans, he said.

“It puts an extra bit of stress into the whole thing,” he said. “I would like to be able to go in and sit down at a table with my calculator and pencil and scrap paper and do my test. With the online test, someone’s watching you. It’s kind of unnerving to me.”

He was starting a second degree in the diesel program, he said, with the end goal of moving to the coast and working as a machinist for the fishing fleet. But that’s “starting to seem farther away.”

“I didn’t take a break or anything. I wanted to get though it and get it down and I did, up until now,” Hilker said. “It’s like getting to the finish line and stepping on your shoelace.”

