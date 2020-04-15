COVID-19 patient recovers, but source of infection remains unclear

After one of Cowlitz County’s 26 confirmed coronavirus patients recovered from the disease, that patient is still wondering where the infection might have come from.
Janet Bailey spent about three weeks at Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care Center in Longview from late January through mid-February recovering from foot surgery. She spent another two weeks at home recovering, but had to be hospitalized at St. John Medical Center due to complications from the surgery, she said in an interview Wednesday.
St. John determined she had a fever and sent her to Kaiser Sunnyside in Clackamas County, where she tested positive for the coronavirus.
“That same night, I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was going to die,” she said. “Somehow they got me through it. I was better the next day … but my head hurt, my neck hurt, I just felt lousy all over.”
She spent another couple of weeks in isolation at the hospital and after testing negative for the virus is recovering at a rehab center in Beaverton.
Her sister Brenda Blevins, a former TDN employee, said she herself felt sick around mid-March, with shortness of breath and coughing, and it’s possible she may have exposed her sister to the virus through their other sister Cheryl, whom both sisters have had contact with. Her clinic asked Blevins to keep track of her symptoms at home, but she was not initially tested for COVID-19, she said.
Blevins called the clinic again this week, but because she did not have a high enough temperature, she did not meet qualifications to be tested. She said she’s starting to feel better now.
The Frontier center had ended most visitations and enacted COVID-19 screening protocols on March 11, according to the organization’s Facebook page. Still, Blevins said she’s worried that her sister may already have had the disease while she was in Frontier.
“I know that it’s speculation on my part, but ... I’m just worried that there are other positives from the rehab center out there,” she said in an email Thursday.
For her part, Bailey thinks it’s unlikely she got the virus at Frontier. She had two medical appointments in between exiting the Frontier center and being hospitalized at St. John, and she said it’s possible she picked it up at one of those appointments.
County COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) officials declined to discuss any specific patient’s location or area of infection, citing federal privacy laws. However, IMT spokesman Ralph Herrera said Wednesday that none of the county’s confirmed cases have been associated with rehab facilities, including Frontier.
“We have not identified a case where there was risk of exposure of COVID-19 to anyone in these types of facilities,” deputy health officer Steven Krager said Wednesday.
Frontier’s executive director declined to answer questions, citing federal health privacy laws, and forwarded those questions to the center’s corporate office, EmpRes Healthcare Management. EmpRes directed questions to EmpRes Vice President of Operational Development TK King, who could not be reached for comment.
The County health department has so far declined to release information about patients such as their city of residence or where they’ve recently been. The approach is in marked contrast to the public way officials handled the COVID-19 outbreak at a Kirkland nursing home, which is often referred to as the epicenter of the outbreak in the King County/Seattle area. That outbreak has been cited as a major factor in the rapid spread of the disease in the northern Puget Sound region and in the deaths of scores of nursing home patients.
“People should assume that the virus can be in any public location,” Krager said in a March health department release. “Naming locations that a COVID-19 patient spent time in could give people false reassurance if they did not spend time in those locations.”
