COVID-19 patient recovers, but source of infection remains unclear

After one of Cowlitz County’s 26 confirmed coronavirus patients recovered from the disease, that patient is still wondering where the infection might have come from.

Janet Bailey spent about three weeks at Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care Center in Longview from late January through mid-February recovering from foot surgery. She spent another two weeks at home recovering, but had to be hospitalized at St. John Medical Center due to complications from the surgery, she said in an interview Wednesday.

St. John determined she had a fever and sent her to Kaiser Sunnyside in Clackamas County, where she tested positive for the coronavirus.

“That same night, I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was going to die,” she said. “Somehow they got me through it. I was better the next day … but my head hurt, my neck hurt, I just felt lousy all over.”

She spent another couple of weeks in isolation at the hospital and after testing negative for the virus is recovering at a rehab center in Beaverton.