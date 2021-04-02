COVID-19 outbreaks could shift Columbia County back to 'high risk' category

Increasing COVID-19 cases, some linked to gatherings, are putting Columbia County at risk of tightening restrictions, according to a county press release.
Columbia County moved from the high risk category to moderate risk on March 26. County risk levels are reassigned every two weeks. The next assignments will be announced Tuesday and take effect Friday.
If a county's numbers go up, it will be put in a two-week caution period to bring case rates down. During that timeframe, if the case rate data still puts the county at a higher risk level, it will be moved to that level.
The Columbia County health department has linked several cases to recent gatherings and activities in north Columbia County. If rising cases continue, the county could shift back into the high risk category, according to the department.
The county recorded 106 new cases per 100,000 people from March 14 to March 27, up from 63 new cases per 100,000 from March 7 to March 20.
Rainier Schools Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said at a school board meeting Monday that most cases in the county are in Rainier and some were likely started by a party.
"Given the rise in new cases, Columbia County Public Health would like to remind our communities that it is important for us to continue to pull together and take the necessary precautionary measures that will help us prevent additional outbreaks and further rise in cases," the press release stated. "Increased local spread not only endangers our vulnerable citizens, it disrupts businesses and schools."
Residents can prevent cases by continuing to wear masks while socializing, by frequently washing their hands, by maintaining physical distance and limiting the number of people gathered in one place, the press release said.
In moderate risk counties, indoor social and at-home gatherings should be limited to a maximum of eight people from no more than two households. Outdoor social and at-home gatherings should be limited to a maximum of 10 people.
It also is important for people who have been vaccinated to follow these recommendations while in public or at work, according to the health department.
Cases also are trending up across the state. According to the Oregon Health Authority's weekly report, the state reported 2,456 new daily cases the week of March 22, a 28% increase from the previous week.