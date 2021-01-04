COVID-19 outbreak reaches 19 patients, 11 staff at PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver

PeaceHealth Southwest officials are investigating how COVID-19 spread to 30 hospital staff and patients who had tested negative when admitted.
The infection cluster at the Vancouver hospital includes 19 patients, all admitted with negative COVID-19 tests, and 11 healthcare workers, said Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical officer for Southwest and St. John, during a Monday press briefing.
The Vancouver hospital initially placed 86 workers in self-quarantine, down to 59 as of Monday, he said.
PeaceHealth tests all patients for COVID-19 before admitting them, as well as paitients with upcoming procedures. Staff check for symptoms before each shift and use personal protective equipment, Neville said.
Neville said PeaceHealth believes the first patient was infected in the community before coming to the hospital and tested negative when admitted because the virus was still incubating. PeaceHealth is investigating how the virus spread from that patient to others, he said.
The hospital hasn't found any evidence of lapses in personal protective equipment use, Neville said.
Neville said PeaceHealth sent samples of the virus from the cluster to a laboratory to see if the outbreak includes the more transmissible variant of the virus first identified in the United Kingdom. He expects results back in 10 to 14 days.
Southwest closed the medical surgical unit with the outbreak to any new patients on Dec. 29. It's currently closed for deep cleaning and disinfection, Neville said.
The hospital tested all patients to make sure the outbreak was isolated to one unit, Neville said. All caregivers who work on that unit were also tested, he said. When the unit reopens, the hospital will add additional disinfection with UV light, Neville said. Staff will also be able to get tested once a week if they choose.
Neville said the outbreak shows how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community. Clark County recorded a high level of virus activity in the most recent two-week period with data available, with 386 new cases per 100,000.
In the same two-week period, Cowlitz County recorded 394 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the health department.
People should not avoid the hospital because of the outbreak, which is an "unfortunate anomaly," Neville said. In Longview, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center hasn't had any clusters of COVID-19 cases, he said.
It's important for people to seek necessary care when they need it so they can be properly treated, he said.
PeaceHealth Southwest has 56 COVID-19 patients, the highest total virus patients since the pandemic began 10 months ago, Neville said.
Eight COVID-19 patients were at St. John as of Monday morning.
Cowlitz County reported 147 new cases since Thursday, bringing the total 2,732.
The county updated its definition of an active case to be more consistent with current statewide practices and guidelines, according to the health department website. Active cases now include those with a symptom onset date within the past 10 days or a specimen collection date (test) within the past 10 days if the symptom onset date is unavailable. This is an estimate of how many cases are in their isolation period, according to the department.
Under the new guidelines, the county had 285 active cases as of Monday morning.
PeaceHealth is holding ongoing COVID-19 vaccination clinics for staff, and about half of workers at both hospitals have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, Neville said. Both COVID-19 vaccines require second doses.
PeaceHealth does not mandate vaccination for staff. Neville estimated less than 5% of staff offered the vaccine have declined.
Over the weekend, PeaceHealth vaccinated 289 high risk first responders and healthcare workers in Longview.
"We are really pleased to have had such a successful start to this important effort to protect our community," said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman.