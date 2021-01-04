COVID-19 outbreak reaches 19 patients, 11 staff at PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver

Southwest closed the medical surgical unit with the outbreak to any new patients on Dec. 29. It's currently closed for deep cleaning and disinfection, Neville said.

The hospital tested all patients to make sure the outbreak was isolated to one unit, Neville said. All caregivers who work on that unit were also tested, he said. When the unit reopens, the hospital will add additional disinfection with UV light, Neville said. Staff will also be able to get tested once a week if they choose.

Neville said the outbreak shows how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community. Clark County recorded a high level of virus activity in the most recent two-week period with data available, with 386 new cases per 100,000.

In the same two-week period, Cowlitz County recorded 394 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the health department.

People should not avoid the hospital because of the outbreak, which is an "unfortunate anomaly," Neville said. In Longview, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center hasn't had any clusters of COVID-19 cases, he said.

It's important for people to seek necessary care when they need it so they can be properly treated, he said.