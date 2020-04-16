COVID-19 outbreak drives gas prices way down

Gas prices across the nation are plummeting as the COVID-19 pandemic forces Americans to stay home and limit travel, but how long will they stay low once the nation climbs out of slump?
Prices likely will drop again in Washington this week — even though global crude oil producers are cutting back on supply — because regional fuel stocks are healthy, according to AAA Washington.
As of Thursday the average price-per-gallon in Washington was $2.55 cents, a 4-cent drop from Monday and a 47-cent drop since last month. In Longview Thursday drivers could buy gas as cheap as $2.36 per gallon at the Beachway Market on Ocean Beach Highway, according to GasBuddy.com.
Compared to a year ago, the state’s average price is down about 85 cents.
Nationally gas prices fell to $1.86 per gallon on Monday, or almost $1 less than last year’s average. That’s the lowest national average price since March 2016, AAA said. (Washington gas prices are above-average because of high gas taxes.)
Prices are declining at a time when costs typically start to rise.
“Obviously, with our stay-at-home order, this year’s trend will be entirely different,” said AAA Washington spokeswoman Jennifer Cook. “It’s likely that we’ll continue to have low crude prices because of the overall world reduction in demand for many months.”
Gas prices are mostly determined by the cost of crude oil, which recently dropped to nearly $20 per barrel due to low worldwide demand, Cook said. This time last year crude oil cost three times that amount.
In the U.S. specifically, demand for gas is down nearly 45%, Cook said. The last time demand was this low was in the spring of 1968, according to AAA.
So how long will prices stay low?
“It's hard to say how much longer the decline will last and when demand, so subsequently the price of gas, will start going back up. It depends on how long the virus impacts mobility,” Cook said.
“Our expectation is that the U.S. and the world will slowly start to become mobile again when the time is right,” Cook added. “The price of gasoline will likely follow the same slow rise of demand.”
