COVID-19 outbreak drives gas prices way down

Gas prices across the nation are plummeting as the COVID-19 pandemic forces Americans to stay home and limit travel, but how long will they stay low once the nation climbs out of slump?

Prices likely will drop again in Washington this week — even though global crude oil producers are cutting back on supply — because regional fuel stocks are healthy, according to AAA Washington.

As of Thursday the average price-per-gallon in Washington was $2.55 cents, a 4-cent drop from Monday and a 47-cent drop since last month. In Longview Thursday drivers could buy gas as cheap as $2.36 per gallon at the Beachway Market on Ocean Beach Highway, according to GasBuddy.com.

Compared to a year ago, the state’s average price is down about 85 cents.

Nationally gas prices fell to $1.86 per gallon on Monday, or almost $1 less than last year’s average. That’s the lowest national average price since March 2016, AAA said. (Washington gas prices are above-average because of high gas taxes.)

Prices are declining at a time when costs typically start to rise.