COVID-19 delays 2020 Census, but Cowlitz count still on track

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed 2020 Census counting efforts across the country, but local officials say Cowlitz County responses are on track and extended deadlines will help reach people who haven’t responded on their own.
Agencies facilitating local counting efforts, including the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments, are changing things because of the coronavirus outbreak, said Bill Fashing, president. Along with changes in deadlines, there will be fewer census workers in field.
“Out of necessity, the process is going to change,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any long-term negative consequences. This is happening to everyone. The extension of the deadline gives us lots of time to rally people and get as many as possible to self report.”
Cowlitz County’s self-response rate is 55.7%, which is slightly below the state rate of 56.4% but above the national rate of 51%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2010, Cowlitz County’s self-response rate was 66.4%.
The U.S. Constitution requires a census be taken every 10 years. It is key to apportioning congressional seats, determining federal grant money, doing demographic research and other purposes.
Census takers are set to drop off invitations to respond and paper questionnaires in June and early July, rather than March and April. Door-to-door interviews have been moved from May through July to August through October. All in-person activities will incorporate health recommendations, such as wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing, according to the Census Bureau.
Fashing said he hopes libraries and other facilities will reopen in the near future and help those that haven’t yet completed the census.
Some people haven’t gotten invitations to fill out the census, including those with post office boxes as their primary address, Fashing said. But residents don’t have to wait to receive a notification in the mail. They can respond at my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Other languages are available online or through the phone.
The Census Bureau reminds those responding to the census now that they should enter information based on circumstances of Census Day, April 1. People should be counted at the residence where they live and sleep the most, and if that can’t be determined, they should be counted where they were on Census Day.
Even if college students are home early because of COVID-19 related closures, they should still be counted at school, according to the Census Bureau. If they lived in student housing, the college will count them. If they live off campus, they should respond for their address.
The Census Bureau is still determining how and when to count homeless people and those living in transitional housing.
Fashing said several local groups are working on outreach to hard-to-count populations, which include low-income residents and those with English as a second language.
COG is looking at alternatives to get the word out, including distributing fliers at food pantries, Fashing said. The organization is open to working with groups with large mailing lists to distribute information about the census, he said.
“We welcome anyone to spread the word via social media,” Fashing said. “It’s a small investment of time for a huge benefit for our community.”
