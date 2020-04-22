COVID-19 delays 2020 Census, but Cowlitz count still on track

Fashing said he hopes libraries and other facilities will reopen in the near future and help those that haven’t yet completed the census.

Some people haven’t gotten invitations to fill out the census, including those with post office boxes as their primary address, Fashing said. But residents don’t have to wait to receive a notification in the mail. They can respond at my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Other languages are available online or through the phone.

The Census Bureau reminds those responding to the census now that they should enter information based on circumstances of Census Day, April 1. People should be counted at the residence where they live and sleep the most, and if that can’t be determined, they should be counted where they were on Census Day.

Even if college students are home early because of COVID-19 related closures, they should still be counted at school, according to the Census Bureau. If they lived in student housing, the college will count them. If they live off campus, they should respond for their address.

The Census Bureau is still determining how and when to count homeless people and those living in transitional housing.