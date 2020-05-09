COVID-19 closure makes for an interesting year for new Kelso teachers

And Roberts and Venegas have been leaning on their teaching teams to redo lesson plans and find the best solutions to problems, they said.

Venegas said she doesn’t know what she would have done without her third grade teacher team, because “it was a whole lot of ditching what the plan was and coming up with a completely new one.”

“We’re all in the same boat and helping each other paddle,” Venegas said.

Roberts said the way his departments divvied up work meant “it never felt like I’ve been in this alone or all of the planning was on me.”

“I’ve felt a ton of support from my department team and grade level teams,” he said.

Overall, the teachers say this has only affirmed how much they love the job and their students. Roberts said he wasn’t going to let the hectic end to his year change how he sees it.

“I’ve had such a great year and good experience being back at Kelso that it’s important that I continue to feel that way and think that way,” Roberts said.

And for Sims, she just appreciates that she can be a source of consistency for her students in the chaos of the time.