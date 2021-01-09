COVID-19 changed college applications process, but local schools here to help

Although the world, and especially K-12 education, has been turned inside out this last year, college advisors are reminding prospective students that application deadlines are fast approaching and they have stepped up student support services to make applying to college easier.
Locally, colleges hope to keep students engaged as enrollment rates dropped nationwide about 4% this year, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
Even before COVID-19 disrupted applications, Cowlitz County had low bachelor’s degree attainment rates. In 2018 only 11.6% of county residents had a bachelor’s degree, about half the state rate of 22.8%. At the same time, about 26% of Cowlitz County residents have attended college but never earned a degree, or 20,000 people based on 2018 Census figures.
While there are some changes at Lower Columbia College due to the pandemic, Outreach Manager Nicole Faber said the enrollment team continues to “strive to maintain flexibility and adaptability and mirror what’s happening in K-12 and in the community.”
“So many of our students already have a lot of their plate and a lot of responsibilities to begin with,” she said.
WSU Vancouver
And at WSU Vancouver, Director of Student Equity and Outreach Felix Braffith said one big change is the school removed the SAT and ACT testing requirements. That opens up the chance for students who might have been intimidated by the test or not taken it, then decided later they wanted to apply for college after all, he said.
“The association of the high stakes pressure related to that test and not having high enough scores deters many students from working and low income communities from even taking the test,” Braffith said. “Having it removed as a requirement opens the door for a lot more students to even consider applying.”
What’s different is how LCC connects with students, which is a vital part of enrollment, Faber said.
“So much of making a decision to apply to college, especially for community college in this region, is relationship based,” she said. “But getting to know staff and faculty has been difficult during these times. We had to figure out a way to still provide that same engagement and experience that oftentimes doesn’t feel personalized because there’s a screen between people.”
Virtual welcome center
LCC rolled out a virtual welcome center, meeting students with whatever mode they’re most comfortable with: email, phone calls or Zoom. Faber said the team has also build an online resource library that anyone can view at their convenience. And a new text-based system called Constant Contact makes it even easier for staff to reach students.
“We’re student success focused here, so we’re really trying to personalize it,” Faber said. “Reach out to us with questions and start making a plan now.”
LCC’s application document hasn’t changed. The rolling application is still free with no test scores required.
“Anyone who wants to consider can apply and start taking application steps to get ready for whenever is best for them,” Faber said.
The only time constraint is the Feb. 22 deadline for spring quarter financial aid applications. Faber said it’s to get financial aid applications like the FAFSA of WAFSA done before the semester starts to give the financial aid department time to process the applications and make awards prior to the quarter starting.
At WSU Vancouver, students should apply by Jan. 31 for priority consideration for fall semester. Applications are also accepted later on, if space is available.
Braffith said WSU has also gone virtual, making advisors available to chat with prospective students remotely. The school is also holding student aid workshops online.
For those interested in applying to LCC, Faber said the LCC virtual Welcome Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, and staff can screen share to see exactly where someone is in the application process and help tailor the session. Even if someone is just considering attended school, Faber encouraged them to contact the outreach team.
Talk to an advisor
“We’re always willing to help as well have a phone call with someone who might be on the fence,” she said. “We can talk you though and explain some opportunities.”
Braffith also said he recommended that students reach out and talk to an advisor before deciding they can’t afford or wouldn’t succeed in college. He said if students qualified for free or reduced lunch in high school, they are often eligible for a lot of funding help from the state.
“Students in our state that qualify for free or reduced lunch in high school and get accepted in to four year institution get some of the most comprehensive financial aid packages that consist of grants and not necessarily loans,” he said. “People grow up and when they think about going to college, in back of their mind is always ‘how will I pay for it?’ All you know its super expensive, that’s all you’ve been told.”
Braffith added that students who didn’t have the best grades in high school should also work with an admissions advisor, especially those hovering in the 2.5 GPA range.
“They most often don’t think they’re eligible to go and I think scheduling an appointment or attending one of those sessions, sitting down and talking with somebody can streamline their admission process,” Braffith said. “The staff can help them write a statement that explains what happened and why their grades are what they are. Oftentimes, there are many variables that take our attention away from school.”
Faber said local students can also benefit from checking with LCC to see if they have credits from high school that could be transferred to LCC.
“We can look for credits you may not know you have,” Faber said. “There are steps you can take that are preparatory that don’t commit you to anything but are one less thing to do in the future.”
Braffith said that at this point in time, students should be starting to submit applications for both schools and financial aid and attending virtual session at the colleges they’re interested in.
He added that having an informal mentor or support person who has gone to college can help students through the process, and reassured prospective students that college is a place for everyone.
“The WSU Vancouver campus was established to increase the low bachelor’s degree attainment rate in Southwest Washington,” he said. “You might think it’s really this super elite place ... particularly when nobody in your family has gone that that it’s not a place for (you). But realize it was a place established and built for students whose families had not gone to college.”
WSU Vancouver offers support programs aimed at making sure all students can be successful, he said.
Financial Aid
Another tip from Faber is for students to give themselves enough time between applying and the quarter starting to give LCC time to process the financial aid application.
Simply completing the FAFSA or WAFSA can also help people decided if they want to attend college, Faber said. Many people in Cowlitz County could be eligible for grants up to the full cost of tuition under the Washington State Need Grant.
Recently expanded, the program guarantees a full award for any member of a family of four that makes about $50,000 or less per year, and makes partial grants are available for families making up to the state’s median family income, around $97,000 per year.
Faber recommends watching for LCC’s financial aid help event. While there’s no set date yet, she said the college will hold a resource night before the Feb. 22 deadline. That’s not just for students who want to attend LCC, she stressed, but for any local person who wants help filling out the financial aid applications.
“You don’t know what aid you might get until you complete it,” she said. “Having an understanding of the financial map and taking that step and completing the financial aid application can really help make some decisions and off load the pressure.”