COVID-19 changed college applications process, but local schools here to help

“We’re always willing to help as well have a phone call with someone who might be on the fence,” she said. “We can talk you though and explain some opportunities.”

Braffith also said he recommended that students reach out and talk to an advisor before deciding they can’t afford or wouldn’t succeed in college. He said if students qualified for free or reduced lunch in high school, they are often eligible for a lot of funding help from the state.

“Students in our state that qualify for free or reduced lunch in high school and get accepted in to four year institution get some of the most comprehensive financial aid packages that consist of grants and not necessarily loans,” he said. “People grow up and when they think about going to college, in back of their mind is always ‘how will I pay for it?’ All you know its super expensive, that’s all you’ve been told.”

Braffith added that students who didn’t have the best grades in high school should also work with an admissions advisor, especially those hovering in the 2.5 GPA range.