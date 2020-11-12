 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases reported among Kelso and Longview high school students, as Cowlitz County reports eighth COVID-19 death, cases pass 1,000
breaking top story

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Longview and Kelso school districts Thursday confirmed additional COVID-19 cases in two high schools

Countywide, Cowlitz County on Thursday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases over two days, bringing the total to 1,014. 

COVID-19 case numbers weren’t updated Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday. The county also reported its eighth COVID-19 death, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized when he died, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. Cowlitz County reported its last virus death at the end of September.

The Longview School District Monday reported two students tested positive for COVID-19, sending two teachers and 20 students into a 14-day quarantine. Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said a family informed the school district late Monday morning that two brothers had tested positive, as had one parent.

Thursday evening district was also "working through some possible COVID cases at Mark Morris," district spokesman Rick Parrish said Thursday evening. 

At least one Kelso High School student also tested positive last week, leading several other students to be quarantined, the district said Thursday.

Cowlitz County recorded a high level of COVID-19 activity, with 100 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. As of Friday, 716 of the total cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.

