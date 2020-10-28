COVID-19 aid grant opens for Castle Rock businesses

Applications for a Castle Rock-specific coronavirus relief grant program opened Wednesday following a unanimous city council decision to designate $50,000 of the city's CARES Act funding to the program.

The grants, which provide up to $10,000 per award, will be administered by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. Applications will be reviewed by an independent committee, and the application period closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Castle Rock city council members unanimously voted to release funding for the grants Monday night during a council meeting.

City Clerk/Treasurer Carie Cuttonaro told the council that local businesses had "a bit of a struggle" applying for countywide grants due to the high demand for help. For example, during a latest round of applications for grants, "154 applications were received —10 of which came from Castle Rock — and 50% of them might not receive anything," she said.

Cuttonaro and Mayor Paul Helenberg said they expected the additional funding, which is specific to Castle Rock businesses, will help local shops secure financial aid.