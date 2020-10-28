COVID-19 aid grant opens for Castle Rock businesses

Applications for a Castle Rock-specific coronavirus relief grant program opened Wednesday following a unanimous city council decision to designate $50,000 of the city's CARES Act funding to the program.
The grants, which provide up to $10,000 per award, will be administered by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. Applications will be reviewed by an independent committee, and the application period closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Castle Rock city council members unanimously voted to release funding for the grants Monday night during a council meeting.
City Clerk/Treasurer Carie Cuttonaro told the council that local businesses had "a bit of a struggle" applying for countywide grants due to the high demand for help. For example, during a latest round of applications for grants, "154 applications were received —10 of which came from Castle Rock — and 50% of them might not receive anything," she said.
Cuttonaro and Mayor Paul Helenberg said they expected the additional funding, which is specific to Castle Rock businesses, will help local shops secure financial aid.
The grants are intended to increase and retain jobs; provide equipment and services to increase production and sales or diversify the business; and cover traditional operating expenses to free up other business capital for increased production and sales, according to the CEDC.
Priority will be given to those who have not received funding, followed by those who have received less than $5,000 total between rent relief programs, Cowlitz CARES and Working Washington Small Business Grants, according to the CEDC.
To be eligible, businesses must
• Be located inside the Castle Rock city limits.
• Employ no more than 20 workers.
• Have been in business for at least six months.
• Be licensed in Castle Rock and have an active UBI number without issues with the state Department of Labor and Industries. (For tribal businesses without a UBI number, a letter or certification from the Tribe recognizing them as a business is sufficient.)
• Not have been disbarred by the federal government.
• Not "double dip" by claiming expenses that have already been paid for by any other source of funding. Double dipping is grounds for immediate denial.
Businesses do not have to be CEDC members to apply.
