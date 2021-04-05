COVID-19 activity ticks up, county may revert to Phase 2

The latest Cowlitz County Department of Heath report projects that the county will drop back to Phase 2 when the counties are re-evaluated, as it reported 70 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and one death.

The entire state entered Phase 3 March 22, but to stay there the county must have a new case rate of less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people and fewer than five new hospitalizations per 100,000 people over the past seven days. Each county will be evaluated April 12, and any changes in phase would take effect that Friday.

“We do not have the exact methods that the state DOH will use to calculate metrics for phase determination. However, based on our best estimates (and) if current trends continue … we will revert to Phase 2 next week,” the health department report said, due to the increasing case incidence rate.

According to the weekly Cowlitz County Department of Health report, cases are increasing while hospitalizations and deaths are holding steady. The county saw an average of 17 new confirmed and probable cases per day from specimens collected March 17-23, “sharply increasing” since mid-March, the report said.

From March 10-23, the county saw 152 new cases per 100,000 people, while from March 3-16 the rate was 140 new cases per 100,000 people.