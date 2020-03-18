COVID-19 school closure resources

School Meal Programs
Longview School District started meal delivery Monday for any person 0 to 18 years of age during the COVID-19 school closure. Children must be present to get a breakfast and lunch bag. Pick-up is noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at St. Helens, Kessler, Monticello, Northlake, Columbia Heights and Mint Valley main offices; 11:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Baker’s Corner Store parking lot and Archie Anderson Park; 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Youth and Family Link parking lot and Roy Morse Park.
Kelso School District will provide breakfast and lunch bags to children 18 and younger starting by next Monday. They can be picked up from 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. at the Lexi's Pizza parking lot in Lexington, the cafeteria entrance of Catlin elementary and Huntington middle and the main entrances of Wallace Elementary and Kelso High schools. Meals will also be handed out from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Carroll’s Elementary and from 10:30 a.m to 11 a.m. in the lower parking lot of Rose Valley Elementary.
Woodland School District started distributing meals Monday for all children 1-18 years old at all schools. Columbia and North fork elementaries will serve breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yale Elementary will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the middle and high schools will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students must be present for meal pickup and adults may purchase additional meals, a press release said. Beginning Wednesday, school buses will travel normal bus routes with a 3-hour delay to the elementary school bus schedule and drop off meals. Go to www.kwrl.org to find your bus route. Wednesday to Tuesday the district will also offer free breakfast and lunch pick-up from Woodland Middle School from 10 a.m. to noon each weekday.
Castle Rock School District will start a meal program Monday. Meals will be available at the elementary school 10 a.m. to noon, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Vader Elementary and 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the high school. Meals will also be delivered by bus from 10 a.m. to 10:10 am at Camelot and Guinevere; 10:20 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Dougherty and Ramsey; 10:35 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at Chuck's Shell Station and Tower Road; 11:10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. at Old Pacific Highway and Burma Road; and 11:25 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Happy Trials and Barnes Drive.
Toutle Lake School District did not have an update as of Wednesday afternoon.
Kalama School District will provide breakfast and lunch starting Monday to all students aged 0 to 18. The meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at the parent drop-off area in the main gym parking lot. If families cannot pick up meals at that time, call 360-673-5282 to make alternative arrangements.
Rainier School District started a meal program Monday. Children need to be present. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered on bus routes at specified times (check the district website for a full list) and five sites from noon to 12:30 p.m. : Alston Assembly of God Church, Riverside Church, Rainier Assembly of God Church, Goble School and Rainier School District Campus Commons.
School Childcare Program
Kalama will provide childcare for families of medical personnel and first responders starting Monday. More details will be released later.
All other schools are still determining how to provide childcare to families of medical personnel, first responders and low-income families. Families can also call the Child Aware Family Center at 1-800-446-1114 to find local childcare.
Other School Resources
ABC mouse is offering free membership with the code SCHOOL7771
Longview school libraries offer an education portal called WorldBook and educational games on Oxford Owl.
Kelso schools will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to pick up personal items or student medications.
Castle Rock Middle school shared a list of online learning resources in its Facebook page, and counseling will still be available to students via phone or internet, if requested.
Toutle Lake families can pick up belongings in a “drive-thru” manner Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Kalama will provide optional learning packets and online resources to students starting Monday.