COVID-19 school closure resources

School Meal Programs

Longview School District started meal delivery Monday for any person 0 to 18 years of age during the COVID-19 school closure. Children must be present to get a breakfast and lunch bag. Pick-up is noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at St. Helens, Kessler, Monticello, Northlake, Columbia Heights and Mint Valley main offices; 11:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Baker’s Corner Store parking lot and Archie Anderson Park; 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Youth and Family Link parking lot and Roy Morse Park.

Kelso School District will provide breakfast and lunch bags to children 18 and younger starting by next Monday. They can be picked up from 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. at the Lexi's Pizza parking lot in Lexington, the cafeteria entrance of Catlin elementary and Huntington middle and the main entrances of Wallace Elementary and Kelso High schools. Meals will also be handed out from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Carroll’s Elementary and from 10:30 a.m to 11 a.m. in the lower parking lot of Rose Valley Elementary.