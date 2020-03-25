COVID-19 roundup: Salvation Army has few details about virus case

A volunteer who reportedly had contact with the county's third confirmed coronavirus patient worked at the Longview Salvation Army for about 2.5 hours on Monday, the day authorities publicly announced the case, a Salvation Army spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The staff deep-cleaned the Salvation Army center on Tuesday and is continuing to distribute boxes of food on a drive-up and walk-up basis, said Lora Marini-Baker, regional spokeswoman for the Salvation Army.

She said the Salvation Army itself has not received confirmation from health officials that its volunteer had contact with a coronavirus patient, but it has read a TDN report based on an interview with Christine Schott, chair of the Salvation Army local advisory board.

"We have not seen verification of the person who has allegedly tested positive," Marini-Baker said by phone Wednesday.

Health officials reported Monday that a woman in her 30s is the third confirmed COVID-19 case in Cowlitz County and that she was recovering at home. The Salvation Army volunteer came into contact with the woman, Schott told TDN.