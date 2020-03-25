COVID-19 roundup: Rainier City Hall vandalized; Amtrak service cut

Rainier City Hall tagged
RAINIER — Rainier City Hall was vandalized Tuesday night with the spray painted words "freedom of travel," an apparent objection to restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which include shuttering City Hall
In a Facebook post, Mayor Jerry Cole said he was saddened by the act but the words will be removed Wednesday by the Public Works Department.
"I am a supporter of free speech, and I encourage it," Cole said. "This is not a form of free speech. This is vandalism plain and simple."
Cole said the vandalism "did nothing but slap the face of every Rainier resident doing their best to join in the fight of COVID -19."
Cole reiterated best practices for stopping the spread of the virus, and encouraged people to check on elderly neighbors.
"We are all impacted by the current situation," Cole said. "Don’t be a coward when sharing your frustrations, (and) don’t vandalize our historic City Hall."
Amtrak cuts Cascades trains due to declining ridership
OLYMPIA – Due to a severe drops in ridership, the Washington Department of Transportation is reducing service of Amtrak Cascades trains and is suspending food service.
Two daily round trips between Seattle and Portland are the only Cascades trains that will continue to operate in Washington. The Seattle-Portland evening trains 507 and 508 were suspended as of March 21, and beginning Thursday, March 26, trains 517 and 518 also will be suspended until further notice. The trains that will continue to operate between Portland and Seattle include trains 500, 501, 504, and 505.
View schedules for those trains at www.AmtrakCascades.com by clicking on the Buy Tickets button.
In addition, all Amtrak Cascades trains north of Seattle were suspended beginning March 17. Daily Cascades thruway buses continue to offer service between Seattle, Everett, Mount Vernon and Bellingham. Amtrak long-distance trains continue to connect Seattle, Edmonds and Everett.
In Oregon, train service between Eugene and Portland is reduced to one daily roundtrip (trains 500 and 505) All other Amtrak Cascades trains in Oregon are suspended.
The Amtrak long-distance train, the Coast Starlight, will continue to connect Seattle, Portland, Eugene, and other cities in a daily round trip.
Amtrak is deep-cleaning trains and stations and wiping surfaces frequently,according to WSDOT. With reduced ridership, there is room to easily maintain personal distances.
Amtrak Cascades trains carry an average of 2,300 people per day and as many as 3,600 each day during peak periods.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.