COVID-19 roundup: Rainier City Hall vandalized; Amtrak service cut

Two daily round trips between Seattle and Portland are the only Cascades trains that will continue to operate in Washington. The Seattle-Portland evening trains 507 and 508 were suspended as of March 21, and beginning Thursday, March 26, trains 517 and 518 also will be suspended until further notice. The trains that will continue to operate between Portland and Seattle include trains 500, 501, 504, and 505.

View schedules for those trains at www.AmtrakCascades.com by clicking on the Buy Tickets button.

In addition, all Amtrak Cascades trains north of Seattle were suspended beginning March 17. Daily Cascades thruway buses continue to offer service between Seattle, Everett, Mount Vernon and Bellingham. Amtrak long-distance trains continue to connect Seattle, Edmonds and Everett.

In Oregon, train service between Eugene and Portland is reduced to one daily roundtrip (trains 500 and 505) All other Amtrak Cascades trains in Oregon are suspended.

The Amtrak long-distance train, the Coast Starlight, will continue to connect Seattle, Portland, Eugene, and other cities in a daily round trip.

Amtrak is deep-cleaning trains and stations and wiping surfaces frequently,according to WSDOT. With reduced ridership, there is room to easily maintain personal distances.

Amtrak Cascades trains carry an average of 2,300 people per day and as many as 3,600 each day during peak periods.

