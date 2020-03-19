COVID-19 response delaying homeless campsite discussion

Responding to the novel coronavirus has delayed plans to find a second site for a managed homeless camp, and officials have no clear plan 10 days before the city’s deadline to close Longview’s designated camp off Alabama Street.

Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said Thursday although the city’s Alabama Street site is “on our minds,” getting through the coronavirus outbreak is at the top of the list.

The Alabama Street camp is due to close on March 30 for cleaning. The city opened the site in December to move homeless campers away from Longview City Hall.

The Cowlitz County ad hoc committee tasked with finding a location for a new site has not met postponment of meeting scheduled for a week ago. It’s unclear whether the city will allow the Alabama Street site to remain open past March 30.

Kurt Sacha, Longview city manager, said Thursday he still needs to discuss the matter with the City Council, likely at its March 26 meeting.

“We’re all buried in the coronavirus issue,” he said. “Public health and safety is really the priority for us at this point.”

Sacha said local government also needs to protect the public health of homeless people as well.