COVID-19 response delaying homeless campsite discussion

Responding to the novel coronavirus has delayed plans to find a second site for a managed homeless camp, and officials have no clear plan 10 days before the city’s deadline to close Longview’s designated camp off Alabama Street.
Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said Thursday although the city’s Alabama Street site is “on our minds,” getting through the coronavirus outbreak is at the top of the list.
The Alabama Street camp is due to close on March 30 for cleaning. The city opened the site in December to move homeless campers away from Longview City Hall.
The Cowlitz County ad hoc committee tasked with finding a location for a new site has not met postponment of meeting scheduled for a week ago. It’s unclear whether the city will allow the Alabama Street site to remain open past March 30.
Kurt Sacha, Longview city manager, said Thursday he still needs to discuss the matter with the City Council, likely at its March 26 meeting.
“We’re all buried in the coronavirus issue,” he said. “Public health and safety is really the priority for us at this point.”
Sacha said local government also needs to protect the public health of homeless people as well.
Axel Swanson, Cowlitz County chief of staff, said the ad hoc committee needs to reschedule its meeting, adding that planning a managed site is still a priority. County staff have been working on a proposed site plan for a managed camp, but choosing the location will be up to the committee.
The County Health and Human Services Department is also working on a plan to address COVID-19 in the homeless population.
On Tuesday the commissioners accepted a $687,800 grant from the state Department of Commerce for quarantine, isolation and sanitation needs for homeless people.