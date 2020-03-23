COVID-19 Monday updates: Park closures, car accidents down

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington campgrounds are closed through April 30 starting this week, according to a joint release Sunday from the state Parks, Fish & Wildlife and Natural Resources departments.

The closure includes roofed areas such as cabins and yurts. Those with state park reservations through April 30 will be refunded, according to the joint release.

Day-use areas and trails remain open, but the agencies recommend people avoid crowds at ocean beaches. Those who recreate outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

Accidents down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

One not-so-surprising side effect of Washington residents staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic: Statewide vehicle collisions have dropped to a third of their 2019 levels for this time of year, according to research from a Seattle-based law firm.

The research by Davis Law Group, an injury and wrongful death firm, indicates there were 2,014 accidents statewide in the third week of March last year. This year, there were 656.