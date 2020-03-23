COVID-19 Monday updates: Campground closures, car accidents down

The research by Davis Law Group, an injury and wrongful death firm, indicates there were 2,014 accidents statewide in the third week of March last year. This year, there were 656.

Accidents along Interstate 5 dropped from 189 to 39 in that time period. Collisions involving injuries are down drastically as well. Last year, there were 12 collisions involving fatalities during that week. There were none this year.

Perhaps owing to its smaller population and sample size, Cowlitz County saw a far more modest reduction in accidents: 16 accidents in 2019 compared to 12 this year.

Sex offender registration changed

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as Monday, March 23rd, all sex offender reporting for registration in Rainier will be taken by phone. There will be NO in-person registrations until further notice to ensure the health and safety of registrants and public safety officials, according to a Rainier Police bulletin.

Rainier Police is available Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., to register call 503-556-3644.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.