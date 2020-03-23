COVID-19 Monday updates: Campground closures, car accidents down

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington campgrounds are closed through April 30 starting this week, according to a joint release Sunday from the state Parks, Fish & Wildlife and Natural Resources departments.
The closure includes roofed areas such as cabins and yurts. Those with state park reservations through April 30 will be refunded, according to the joint release.
Day-use areas and trails remain open, but the agencies recommend people avoid crowds at ocean beaches. Those who recreate outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
Safeway, Albertsons stores implement social distancing rules at the checkout
Safeway and Albertsons stores have started new social distancing protocols for shoppers, according to a Safeway press release Monday.
Customers will see new waiting points at checkstands, pharmacies, meat/seafood departments and other customer service stations. Those floormarkers are intended to keep customers six feet apart, or the length of two shopping carts, from each other while waiting in line.
Customers are also asked to not unload their groceries on to the checkstand until the shopper ahead of them is done checking out.
Long Beach hotels close voluntarily
A group of 21 hotels on the Long Beach peninsula have voluntarily closed to visitors in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a Sunday release by the Pacific County Tourism Bureau.
Those hotels make up nearly a third of lodging on the peninsula, according to the release. They include: Adrift Hotel; Anchorage Cottages; Boardwalk Cottages; Boreas Bed & Breakfast Inn; China Beach Retreat; Coastal Inn & Suites; Col-Pacific Motel; Enchanted by the Sea Cottages; Inn at Discovery Coast; Inn at Harbour Village; Inn at the Sea; Intrepid House; Klipsan Beach Cottages; Lakeside Cottage; Mermaid Inn; Naytura Haus; Salt Hotel; Shakti Cove Cottages; Shelburne Hotel; Sou’wester Historic Lodge and Vintage Travel Trailer Park; and Your Cabin at the Beach.
Department of Ecology suspends teen summer litter crews
The Washington Department of Ecology announced Monday that it will suspend its 2020 Ecology Youth Corps (EYC) summer litter crews for teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17. The Youth Corps gives teens a summer job cleaning roads and picking up litter. Much of that work will shift to Ecology's already hired adult crews, according to the release.
Accidents down
One not-so-surprising side effect of Washington residents staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic: Statewide vehicle collisions have dropped to a third of their 2019 levels for this time of year, according to research from a Seattle-based law firm.
The research by Davis Law Group, an injury and wrongful death firm, indicates there were 2,014 accidents statewide in the third week of March last year. This year, there were 656.
Accidents along Interstate 5 dropped from 189 to 39 in that time period. Collisions involving injuries are down drastically as well. Last year, there were 12 collisions involving fatalities during that week. There were none this year.
Perhaps owing to its smaller population and sample size, Cowlitz County saw a far more modest reduction in accidents: 16 accidents in 2019 compared to 12 this year.
Sex offender registration changed
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as Monday, March 23rd, all sex offender reporting for registration in Rainier will be taken by phone. There will be NO in-person registrations until further notice to ensure the health and safety of registrants and public safety officials, according to a Rainier Police bulletin.
Rainier Police is available Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., to register call 503-556-3644.