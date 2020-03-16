COVID-19 government closures: Jury trials delayed until at least May

Local cities have closed libraries, limited public access and canceled programs, and the Cowlitz County court system has suspended trials to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
All planned jury trials will be suspended until the week of May 4th, according to Superior Court administrator Chad Connors. Trials that have already started will continue as planned. All other trials scheduled to start by May 4 will be rescheduled and people summoned to jury duty are excused.
In Superior Court, civil jury trials and mandatory settlement conferences will be delayed until June 1. Criminal first appearance and arraignment hearings will occur as scheduled. In District Court, arraignments, except for DUI or domestic violence offenses, are suspended for the time being.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama, and Castle Rock police will suspend fingerprinting services until further notice. This does not necessarily affect concealed pistol license renewals and replacements, as those do not require fingerprinting, but it will likely disrupt applications for original concealed pistol licenses.
Kalama and Woodland PD specifically will be suspending “person-to-person” administrative activities. Services like concealed pistol license renewals and public disclosure requests will continue by phone or online if possible, and officers will continue to respond to calls.
In Longview, there will be no public access to the police lobby. Payments can be made by mail, and citizens are encouraged to report crimes online at mylongview.com.
Kelso and Longview PD will handle 911 calls that are not in progress by phone whenever possible. Officers will determine if face-to-face contact is necessary for those calls. Officers will continue to respond to calls.
Cowlitz County Assessor’s, Auditor’s and Treasurer’s offices will be closed to in-person services effective Tuesday. The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is closed until further notice.
The City of Longview is not closing public access to City Hall, but some departments will have limited services. The city urges customers to access services online or by phone.
The city has closed the library, Senior Center, and Mint Valley Racquet Complex, and it has canceled all recreation and library programs.
Upcoming City Council workshops and meetings will proceed as scheduled.
The City of Kelso closed the City Hall lobby and the Kelso Library. Staff members are available during regular business hours via email or phone. Kelso utility payments can be made in the drop box, online and by phone or mail. The drive through window will also be temporarily open for signing on to water service or closing an account.
Kalama Mayor Mike Reuter signed an emergency proclamation Monday. City Hall will be closed to walk-ins. Staff will be available by phone and email to assist customers.
Kalama canceled or postponed non-essential services and programs, including closing the Library, canceling parks and recreation classes and postponing City Council workshops. City Council meetings will have an abbreviated agenda limited to the authority to pay bills and other obligations.
Woodland Mayor Will Finn also signed an emergency proclamation Monday and closed all city-owned facilities to the public. Park shelter, community room and chamber rentals have been canceled through April 24. City business can be conducted by phone, email or online.
The City of Castle Rock also declared a civil emergency Monday.
The City of Rainier also declared a state of emergency Monday until April 30. The declaration will streamline assistance to residents and businesses to weather the unprecedented viral outbreak, according to Mayor Jerry Cole.
The city will also restrict access to city offices until further notice. Utility payments should be made online, by mail or in the drop box outside City Hall. Payment due dates for this billing cycle have been extended to May 1. Rainier also asks residents to do city business by phone or by email.
The scheduled March 18 session of the Rainier Municipal Court is also cancelled. The court is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. May 20.