COVID-19 government closures: Jury trials delayed until at least May

In Longview, there will be no public access to the police lobby. Payments can be made by mail, and citizens are encouraged to report crimes online at mylongview.com.

Kelso and Longview PD will handle 911 calls that are not in progress by phone whenever possible. Officers will determine if face-to-face contact is necessary for those calls. Officers will continue to respond to calls.

Cowlitz County Assessor’s, Auditor’s and Treasurer’s offices will be closed to in-person services effective Tuesday. The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is closed until further notice.

The City of Longview is not closing public access to City Hall, but some departments will have limited services. The city urges customers to access services online or by phone.

The city has closed the library, Senior Center, and Mint Valley Racquet Complex, and it has canceled all recreation and library programs.

Upcoming City Council workshops and meetings will proceed as scheduled.