COVID-19 forces FISH to change food donations for needy

The parking lot at Longview Presbyterian Church on Monday was a beehive of charity.
As each car pulled in, clipboard-wielding George Robertson greeted it, checked off their number from 1 to 35 and relayed the information to volunteers waiting inside the church. Shortly after, the volunteers emerged with the food as part of FISH of Cowlitz County’s amended services.
With the COVID-19 pandemic altering nearly everything about daily life, food banks need to adjust, too.
“I’ve delivered a couple carts now, and everyone is fairly appreciative,” pastor Dexter Kearney said. “I saw one guy come in with a mask. I think he appreciated not having to come out and socialize with 15 more people. And who doesn’t like drive-thru service, right? You show up in your car, food gets delivered to you. They do that at Fred Meyer, and now we’re doing it here.
“I think people are enjoying it. It’s a little different for us on the inside.”
FISH, a faith-based, nondenominational social service nonprofit, distributes food at area churches to more than 26,000 people annually in Longview and Kelso five days a week. But it has to be done entirely differently now that the coronavirus is circulating, even though Cowlitz County still does not have a documented local infection.
Under normal circumstances, a client enters the church and chooses from canned goods and some perishables such as bread, fruit and eggs. Clients are separated into families of two and families of four.
But FISH had the church closed to only volunteers on Monday. A station at the door offered hand sanitizer, and everyone inside wore latex gloves. Robertson acted as the greeter, and nine volunteers ran food out to waiting cars. It worked rather smoothly.
“I like the grocery shopping style because they do get to choose, and often people will say, ‘We’re good on macaroni, we don’t need any more rice,’ ” volunteer Kay Naff said. “They’re responsible in that way. I think today when we were packing, we tried to keep it a mixture of things so that there would be some choice.”
FISH has always allocated food for 35 clients, but it rarely gets to that number. People call in the morning to reserve a spot and come in the afternoon to pick it up.
On Monday, though, with food and other essentials stocks running low, FISH easily hit its threshold, finishing up before its 2:30 p.m. self-imposed deadline.
They also had things like toilet paper and diapers, which had become hard to find this week due to panic buying.
“I had one person who got a half-gallon of milk and they said, ‘Wow, the store was out of milk. Thank you so much,’ ” Kearney said. “I don’t know how we got it. You go to the stores and they have the lists of what’s missing, what’s not available. We have a little bit of toilet paper that we’re offering people. That’s what everyone’s talking about right now. We’re happy to we’re able to be here to serve.”
None of the clients cared that they couldn’t choose. Nobody was upset that they couldn’t walk down the line and make their own choice. Everyone was simply happy to get free food in a time when they’re losing their jobs or scared about being in large groups.
One woman had just experienced the former and was in tears as she received her goods.
“The church is closed, but this is our mission,” Nancy Lundquist said. “This is not the time to stop, because of the greater need.”