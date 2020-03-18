COVID-19 forces FISH to change food donations for needy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

But FISH had the church closed to only volunteers on Monday. A station at the door offered hand sanitizer, and everyone inside wore latex gloves. Robertson acted as the greeter, and nine volunteers ran food out to waiting cars. It worked rather smoothly.

“I like the grocery shopping style because they do get to choose, and often people will say, ‘We’re good on macaroni, we don’t need any more rice,’ ” volunteer Kay Naff said. “They’re responsible in that way. I think today when we were packing, we tried to keep it a mixture of things so that there would be some choice.”

FISH has always allocated food for 35 clients, but it rarely gets to that number. People call in the morning to reserve a spot and come in the afternoon to pick it up.

On Monday, though, with food and other essentials stocks running low, FISH easily hit its threshold, finishing up before its 2:30 p.m. self-imposed deadline.

They also had things like toilet paper and diapers, which had become hard to find this week due to panic buying.