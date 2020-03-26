COVID-19 could slash city, county finances

But the worst-case scenario could be dramatically different even a month from now, Williams said.

“This is kind of uncharted territory,” he said. “The previous recession was really severe, but it didn’t have the government shutting down businesses and saying send your people home. ... Until we get into it in a couple months, there’s really no way to have an idea of where it might go.”

Statewide business closures and government shutdowns are expected to significantly reduce the revenue to cities and counties from sales, property and business and operation taxes, as well as permitting to a lesser extent.

However, sales tax revenue reports run 60 days behind. This means the local area won’t know the full impact of March closures until May.

At that point, local governments should have a good idea of whether the pandemic is continuing or if it’s dropping off and, if so, how rapidly the economy might rebound, Sacha said.

When asked if he felt optimistic about the economy being on the rebound at that point, Sacha said he was 51-49.