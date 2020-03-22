COVID-19: A week of fear, uncertainty and hope for county, world

Longview Tattoo Company owner Corey Bishop said two weeks without customers would hurt, but he probably could make it.

“But I’d make it a month and be done if I can’t open again,” he said.

The tiny virus has caused upheaval all across society, including many ways that can’t even be comprehended yet. But many are obvious: The Cowlitz County Court system is virtually shut down. Crime may be down, but calls to domestic violence hotlines are expected to surge as people are asked to stay home.

Parties, weddings and most any form of celebratory activity have been postponed or drastically downscaled. While we fret, there is little to divert our attention. The sports world has shut down. Movie releases such as the new James Bond flick have been put on hold.

Neighbors started greeting each other from afar, avoiding hugs and handshakes. Complimentary disinfectant wipes were stationed at grocery stores. And workers in a variety of fields learned how to perform their duties from home.

The Daily News, for the first time in its history, closed its doors while reporters continued to gather the news remotely.