COVID-19: A week of fear, uncertainty and hope for county, world

What a difference 10 days makes.
Nearly two weeks ago, Washington had 267 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 people had died.
Cowlitz County was still untouched. While some residents stocked up on food and supplies, many others said warnings were blown out of proportion.
“I think it’s an overreaction. I don’t think Longview is going into quarantine anytime soon,” shopper Eliana Millican said of the long lines at Winco late last week.
But then all public schools shut down. Colleges and universities went into distance-learning mode. Public meetings were canceled. And the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic.
One week ago, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars and other entertainment services. Business owners wondered whether they would survive the two-week closure.
Longview Tattoo Company owner Corey Bishop said two weeks without customers would hurt, but he probably could make it.
“But I’d make it a month and be done if I can’t open again,” he said.
The tiny virus has caused upheaval all across society, including many ways that can’t even be comprehended yet. But many are obvious: The Cowlitz County Court system is virtually shut down. Crime may be down, but calls to domestic violence hotlines are expected to surge as people are asked to stay home.
Parties, weddings and most any form of celebratory activity have been postponed or drastically downscaled. While we fret, there is little to divert our attention. The sports world has shut down. Movie releases such as the new James Bond flick have been put on hold.
Neighbors started greeting each other from afar, avoiding hugs and handshakes. Complimentary disinfectant wipes were stationed at grocery stores. And workers in a variety of fields learned how to perform their duties from home.
The Daily News, for the first time in its history, closed its doors while reporters continued to gather the news remotely.
On Friday, Cowlitz County confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases. At that time, more than 70 people had died in Washington and the state had at least 1,370 confirmed cases — a more than 400% increase from 10 days earlier.
That same day, Gov. Inslee announced he wasn’t planning to issue a shelter in place order. New York, California and Illinois, however, all have issued sweeping orders to restrict public gatherings.
In less than two months after arriving in the U.S., the coronavirus germ has infected all 50 states. The microscopic organism sent the stock market plunging and put millions of people out of work.
Fear about the disease boosted gun and marijuana sales and fed the social media rumor mill.
Cassondra Rosales, who co-owns Longview gun store Slapshot USA, said she sold 4,000 rounds in bulk ammunition in four days. But her customers didn’t seem hysterical, she said.
“A lot of the gun people you tend to meet are already kind of preppers,” she said. “I wouldn’t say there’s any panic, but people are definitely more aware of other people.”
So much about the virus and its impact still is uncertain. How lethal will it be? Could we face a mass quarantine, like Italy and California? Will the local economy survive business shutdowns? Once it wanes, will it return?
Local officials have echoed a similar refrain: This is new territory, and no one knows how long it could last.
Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said it’s difficult to predict whether the U.S. will face a recession due to the new coronavirus. And, if it does, how long it could take to recover.
“While it’s a terrible situation, we have to believe it’s temporary,” he said. “And the economy is resilient and massive, so we will come out of it. How long it will take? That’s an unknown.”
No short-term pharmaceutical remedy seems near. But researchers and drug companies are ramping up efforts to find a cure for COVID-19. Last week saw the start of the first human tests on a vaccine. And there are some promising medicines out there, including one used to fight malaria for more than a century.
And despite national shortages, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview says it is well-stocked and preparing as best it can for additional local cases. Both the infected local local men — one in his 70s, another in his 60s — went home after relatively short hospital stays.
For the time being, at least, the community has continued bustling along. Lake Sacajawea on a particularly beautiful day this week was buzzing with walkers, joggers and bikers — but they maintained 6 feet space between each other. The mills still are running, though the pulp and paper union has accused WestRock of not taking adequate safeguards its protect employees.
Bill Marcum, chief executive officer for the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, said the community is rallying around one other.
“I don’t think anybody has lived through this before. We’re doing the best we can to try and weather the storm.”