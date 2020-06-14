Courts seek creative solutions for tidal wave of cases

Facing thousands of delayed cases from parking tickets to murders, Cowlitz County judges, clerks and managers are testing novel ideas — such as socially-distant trials in large rooms at the county event center — to check the growing backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superior Court this week resumed some non-jury trials, civil hearings and out-of-custody criminal hearings over video calls. Short in-person hearings will resume this week, so yellow caution tape and signs now block off most seats at the Hall of Justice to maintain six feet of distance, and court attendees must wear masks. But while the courts cautiously begin opening up, the backlog of cases won’t be cleared for months.
“We’ve been basically on hold for two and a half months,” Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning said last week.
For crime victims, that means re-scheduling trials that will be pushed out over the next few months. For defendants, it means more waiting for the chance to make their case for innocence or to get a jail sentence over with. Many are waiting while they’re still held in jail. And the delays affect civil cases of many stripes, too.
Judges, attorneys, and Superior Court defendants are logging into Zoom criminal hearings. But they’re not a perfect replacement for the real courtroom, where judges have more presence and control over proceedings.
“I’m an old dog, and these are very new tricks,” Warning said. “I’m trying to get someone to put their phone on mute, their dogs are barking, there’s construction in the background.”
Multiple calls to local civil and criminal defense attorneys about how the delays would affect their clients were not returned.
Justice delayed
District Court, which hears traffic infractions and misdemeanor criminal cases, has put off hearings for about 650 pre-arraignment cases, 1,000 pre-trial cases and another 400 or so infractions since the pandemic-related orders went into effect, District Court Clerk Dee Wirkkala said. The court is currently only hearing arraignments for DUI and domestic violence cases or for defendants already held in jail.
Their case load is actually down from last year, thanks in large part to a big drop in infractions over the last few months. But District Court, which ordinarily processes its high volume of cases without a backlog, will have one to get through when it reopens.
In her nearly 30 years at the clerk’s office, it’s the biggest disruption Wirkkala has ever seen.
“We had one time where we had a snow day,” she said with a laugh. “We used to talk about that being a big deal. That’s not a big deal anymore.”
The number of pending criminal cases has more than doubled at the Superior Court level from where it was last year, court clerk Staci Myklebust said. (Superior Court handles felony criminal matters and almost all civil matters.)
As of this week, there were 663 criminal cases pending, and at the same point last year there were fewer than 300 cases, she said. That’s despite the fact that the prosecutors have filed 122 fewer cases than they had by this point last year.
“We know we’re going to be insanely busy,” Myklebust said. “It’s just a matter of trying to get things back to somewhat of a normal routine.”
From March through the end of May 2019, the court held 19 trials. In the same time frame this year, only two have been held. (The court began rescheduling cases in mid-March.)
Justice devised
To reduce the volume of people going to the courthouse, both courts are starting to livestream some proceedings on YouTube. It has the added benefit of bringing the court to those who may otherwise be physically unable to attend.
District Court has only arraigned people held in jail or charged with DUIs or domestic violence crimes since mid-March. Hearings for those cases are exempted from court restrictions. That’s left hundreds more defendants waiting for a court date to enter a plea and have a lawyer assigned.
John Hays and his two fellow District Court judges, Debra Burchett and Jamie Imboden, plan to tackle all of those cases — Hays says about 600 people — in a marathon “Arraignment Week” next month. Each judge will set aside their usual dockets to spend all day from July 7 through the 10th on the hearings.
As far as trials go, the problem is space.
The court house’s largest courtroom normally seats 60, but with seats marked off for social distancing it can fit around 18 at best. Fitting 12 jurors in the jury boxes is impossible. Jury pools average around 30 to 50 people in Superior Court, and a handful of high-notoriety cases could require calling 100 to 150 people in, Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen said.
District Court jury trials are less common than the higher court, and they only require six-person juries and smaller pools. So the court may be able to squeeze everyone in at the Hall of Justice and is planning to resume trials in September, Hays and Wirkkala said. If not, they’ll consider piggy-backing on the Event Center plan.
Superior Court officials, meanwhile, are eyeing one of the few spaces in Cowlitz County that can fit 100 people and keep them six feet-apart: The Cowlitz County Event Center, just a block away from the Hall of Justice.
Superior Court Administrator Chad Connors says he hopes the event center could be ready by late-July if officials work out security and floor plans. Myklebust said they’re planning for the event center to be able to host trials for about eight months.
Connors said the court has asked county health officials to let them start holding those trials by Phase 3 of Gov. Inslee’s re-opening plan, which allows gatherings of 5 to 50 people. The final step, Phase 4, allows gatherings of unlimited size. At that point, Connors said, they’ll be able to hold regular dockets at the Hall of Justice, though they’ll likely still be using the event center for trials.
Around the state, huge gatherings of demonstrators, challenges from elected officials and a relative lack of arrests or charges related to the Governor’s orders might make the court’s adherence to the guidelines seem surprisingly literal.
“We are, and I think people should be, taking it seriously,” Hays said. “But there’s another layer to it for us. We force people to come here. For the defendants, we issue warrants for their arrest. I think we have an added level of duty to help keep people safe.”
