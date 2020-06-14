Courts seek creative solutions for tidal wave of cases

John Hays and his two fellow District Court judges, Debra Burchett and Jamie Imboden, plan to tackle all of those cases — Hays says about 600 people — in a marathon “Arraignment Week” next month. Each judge will set aside their usual dockets to spend all day from July 7 through the 10th on the hearings.

As far as trials go, the problem is space.

The court house’s largest courtroom normally seats 60, but with seats marked off for social distancing it can fit around 18 at best. Fitting 12 jurors in the jury boxes is impossible. Jury pools average around 30 to 50 people in Superior Court, and a handful of high-notoriety cases could require calling 100 to 150 people in, Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen said.

District Court jury trials are less common than the higher court, and they only require six-person juries and smaller pools. So the court may be able to squeeze everyone in at the Hall of Justice and is planning to resume trials in September, Hays and Wirkkala said. If not, they’ll consider piggy-backing on the Event Center plan.

Superior Court officials, meanwhile, are eyeing one of the few spaces in Cowlitz County that can fit 100 people and keep them six feet-apart: The Cowlitz County Event Center, just a block away from the Hall of Justice.