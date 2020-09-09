Court upholds murder conviction in 2018 Winlock shooting

First, Graham argued the trial court gave the jury improper instructions. The appellate court determined Graham failed to object to those instructions during the trial, and regardless, his objection did not show enough of an error for the appellate judges to even be required to address it.

Graham argued the trial court erred in preventing him from representing himself. The trial court denied his request based on concerns over his knowledge of the legal process and the fact that Graham was asking for additional time to learn the law and court rules. The appellate court found Graham’s request wasn’t timely and that the trial court didn’t abuse its discretion in denying him.

Graham also argued that a juror who admitted to talking about the case with a witness shouldn’t have been allowed on the jury. That juror said in court that she quickly ended the conversation with the witness, and that she knew nothing about the case other than that someone had been killed.

The appellate court found “no evidence” that the juror was biased. Graham failed to object to the juror during jury selection, and failed to show the juror was prejudiced against him, the appellate court found.