County's joblessness rises in wake of second restaurant shutdown

A second round of statewide restrictions for businesses bumped up Cowlitz County's unemployment rate slightly in November, but the new rules appeared to have less impact than the first shutdown order in March.

Meanwhile, the $900 billion federal stimulus package that includes a $300 add-on to unemployment benefits through March 14 and extends special unemployment programs will likely bring relief to hundreds of local residents.

"It's really going to help a lot of people," said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.

About 7.4% of the county's workforce, or roughly 3,500 people, was unemployed in November, according to Bailey's monthly unemployment report. That's up 0.7% over October and about two full points higher than November 2019.

In an interview with TDN Tuesday, Bailey cautioned that the state data may not show the full picture of joblessness because it does not consider people who have dropped out of the labor force, or given up the active search for work. Including labor force "drop-outs" would likely put joblessness closer to 10%, he said.