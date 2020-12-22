County's joblessness rises in wake of second restaurant shutdown

A second round of statewide restrictions for businesses bumped up Cowlitz County's unemployment rate slightly in November, but the new rules appeared to have less impact than the first shutdown order in March.
Meanwhile, the $900 billion federal stimulus package that includes a $300 add-on to unemployment benefits through March 14 and extends special unemployment programs will likely bring relief to hundreds of local residents.
"It's really going to help a lot of people," said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey.
About 7.4% of the county's workforce, or roughly 3,500 people, was unemployed in November, according to Bailey's monthly unemployment report. That's up 0.7% over October and about two full points higher than November 2019.
In an interview with TDN Tuesday, Bailey cautioned that the state data may not show the full picture of joblessness because it does not consider people who have dropped out of the labor force, or given up the active search for work. Including labor force "drop-outs" would likely put joblessness closer to 10%, he said.
The number of continued unemployment claims in the county— those from workers who have been unemployed for more than one week — increased by about 400 over the past month, according to the report. Nearly 3,800 continued claims were filed in Cowlitz County for the week ending Dec. 12. That's compared to about 3,400 filed the week ending Nov. 14.
About half of the increase came from restaurant workers, Bailey said.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced new public health and safety orders in mid-November. The rules limited capacity retail stores and prohibited indoor dining, among other restrictions.
Food service workers were the top occupation affected by the initial round of COVID-19 layoffs in late March, and that group continues to be among the most affected by pandemic-related unemployment. According to Bailey's report, 588 food service workers filed a continued unemployment claim in November, marking more claims than any other occupation made that month.
The number of new restaurant layoffs consequence of state safety rules appear less dramatic as in March. State data shows that 166 food service workers in Cowlitz County filed an initial unemployment claim during the week ending Nov. 21, about a week after the indoor dining ban took effect. That compares to 465 initial claims the week ending March 21, about a week after the first dine-in service ban was put in place.
Initial claims represent workers who are newly unemployed, so this comparison may not fully account for workers that were hired back before their first unemployment claim lapsed, Bailey said, or those that remained jobless ahead of the second roll out of rules in November or that have changed occupations or dropped out of the labor force.
The difference in layoffs may be due to a better understanding of the virus, Bailey said. For example, restaurants now can safely serve outdoor meals, which were prohibited under the first safety order in March.
"The first time around, nobody knew what we coming. We have an idea now about what's safe and what's not," Bailey said. "I think people are doing more things more safely than we did when we didn't know what was going on back in March and April."