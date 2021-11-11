County's first Blue Star marker unveiled during Veterans Day ceremony

A gap in the Thursday afternoon rain lasted just long enough for the county’s first Blue Star Memorial to be unveiled by a group of local veterans.

Kelso Garden Club members were joined by several local veterans and more than 100 visitors for the dedication of the Blue Star By-Way Memorial marker near the back of the parking lot at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. Blue Star monuments are dedicated to veterans, active-duty military personnel and future members of the U.S. military.

“This puts it out in the public venue, where people can be reminded that they can go to a baseball game because someone paid the ultimate price,” said Mario Gambaro, Cowlitz County Staff Chaplain and a Marine Corps veteran.

Kelso Garden Club members have been working for more than two years to collect money for a Blue Star marker and originally planned to install the monument last year.

The marker was unveiled by a group of five veterans: Corp. Ronnie Vernon, Sgt. Bernard Schleb, Buck Sgt. Ronald Rider, enlisted journalist Michael Gholston and Private 1st Class Derek McCorkle. The veterans chosen for the event represent the last four major wars fought by the United States.