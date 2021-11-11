County's first Blue Star marker unveiled during Veterans Day ceremony

A gap in the Thursday afternoon rain lasted just long enough for the county’s first Blue Star Memorial to be unveiled by a group of local veterans.
Kelso Garden Club members were joined by several local veterans and more than 100 visitors for the dedication of the Blue Star By-Way Memorial marker near the back of the parking lot at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. Blue Star monuments are dedicated to veterans, active-duty military personnel and future members of the U.S. military.
“This puts it out in the public venue, where people can be reminded that they can go to a baseball game because someone paid the ultimate price,” said Mario Gambaro, Cowlitz County Staff Chaplain and a Marine Corps veteran.
Kelso Garden Club members have been working for more than two years to collect money for a Blue Star marker and originally planned to install the monument last year.
The marker was unveiled by a group of five veterans: Corp. Ronnie Vernon, Sgt. Bernard Schleb, Buck Sgt. Ronald Rider, enlisted journalist Michael Gholston and Private 1st Class Derek McCorkle. The veterans chosen for the event represent the last four major wars fought by the United States.
The 98-year-old Vernon, who moved from Michigan to Longview last year to be closer to her daughter, is among roughly 250,000 living veterans of World War II. Vernon enlisted in the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve when she turned 21 years old and was stationed in Arlington, Virginia — directly next to Arlington National Cemetery.
Vernon said the dedication Thursday was the first major Veterans Day event she had attended in several years.
“It was wonderful. It’s amazing how many people were in service and came out today,” Vernon said.
She and the others selected to debut the memorial were joined by more than 20 other veterans who attended the event, including Kelso City Councilmember Richard McCaine and a member of the Kelso Police Department. Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s Longview Recruiting Station served as color guard during the ceremony.
The Blue Star memorial is a plaque embedded into a boulder and flanked by a pair of concrete benches. A cement marker in front of the memorial lists the companies and individuals who helped sponsor the Blue Star location.
The National Council of State Garden Clubs have established Blue Star monuments to honor armed service members across the country since the late 1940s. Blue stars were displayed by families during World Wars I and II to show they had a child serving in the military.
The event in Kelso was one of four Blue Star memorial dedications that took place in the Pacific region on Veterans Day. Lana Finegold, regional director for the National Society of State Garden Clubs, traveled from Bellingham to speak at the dedication.
A similar Blue Star By-Way marker was installed in June outside the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis.