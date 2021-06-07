 Skip to main content
County-wide pavement project to cause road delays throughout the summer
Drivers may hit delays this summer throughout Cowlitz County as crews begin the 2021 paving project Wednesday. 

Lakeside Industries, under contract with the county, is set to begin paving Wednesday in the Woodland Bottoms, according to a county public works press release. After the Woodland area, paving will shift to rural Longview, then roads near Interstate 5 in the Kalama and Woodland area. 

Additional paving is planned for rural Castle Rock, Kelso and the city of Woodland. Paving operations are dependent on weather and are expected to take three weeks the complete. 

Roads scheduled for paving include: Whalen Road, Caples Road, Oak Point Road, Spruce Creek Road, Willow Grove Road, Niemi Road, West Kalama River Road (near exit 32), Goerig Street (near Woodland exit), Tower Road, Headquarters Landfill Road and Rose Valley Road.

Flaggers will be present as one lane will be closed. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the active work zones.

