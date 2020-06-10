County to seek Phase 3 approval despite steady rise in COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cowlitz County officials reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 94, but officials here are going to pursue a Phase 3 application despite a steady rise in infections this week.

The county has reported 17 new cases since Monday — a 22% increase — after about two-and-a-half weeks in Phase 2 of the governor’s plan to reopen the economy.

The county plans to submit its Phase 3 application on Saturday as long as it gets the go-ahead from the county health officer, County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson told commissioners Wednesday.

The application requires Board of Health approval, so a special meeting will be held Saturday morning if it goes forward, he said. (The county commissioners serve as the board of health commissioners.)

Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan allows gatherings of up to 50 people, outdoor group sports activities with up to 50 people and recreational facilities such as gyms and public pools to reopen at 50% capacity. Restaurants can increase to 75% capacity, bars can open at 25% capacity and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity.

Phase 3 also allows libraries, museums and other customer-facing government services to reopen, but telework is encouraged. Non-essential travel can also resume.