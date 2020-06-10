County to seek Phase 3 approval despite steady rise in COVID-19 cases

Cowlitz County officials reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 94, but officials here are going to pursue a Phase 3 application despite a steady rise in infections this week.
The county has reported 17 new cases since Monday — a 22% increase — after about two-and-a-half weeks in Phase 2 of the governor’s plan to reopen the economy.
The county plans to submit its Phase 3 application on Saturday as long as it gets the go-ahead from the county health officer, County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson told commissioners Wednesday.
The application requires Board of Health approval, so a special meeting will be held Saturday morning if it goes forward, he said. (The county commissioners serve as the board of health commissioners.)
Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan allows gatherings of up to 50 people, outdoor group sports activities with up to 50 people and recreational facilities such as gyms and public pools to reopen at 50% capacity. Restaurants can increase to 75% capacity, bars can open at 25% capacity and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity.
Phase 3 also allows libraries, museums and other customer-facing government services to reopen, but telework is encouraged. Non-essential travel can also resume.
Carole Harrison, county health department director, said she and other health officials are keeping a close eye on the cases and should have a good idea of whether the application will move forward by Thursday evening. About half of the new cases this week are close contacts of cases related to outbreaks in other counties, she said.
At least five of the cases reported this week are connected to an outbreak at Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield.
In another COVID development, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Tuesday began easing visitor restrictions for patients who are not COVID-19 positive or suspect. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must wear a mask while in the hospital.
Patients are now allowed to have one designated visitor during their stay. Minor patients, end-of-life patients and special care nursery patients may be allowed two visitors on a case-by-case basis. Visitation is not permitted for behavioral health patients.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.