County to consider resolution asking Inslee to lift some restrictions

The meeting will be broadcast on KLTV Channel 29 or online at kltv.org. Written comments may be submitted prior or after the meeting at cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us. with "public comment" in the subject line. The public can also join the meeting remotely at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/877091381 or by dialing in to 1-408-650-3123 with access code 877-091-381.

The governor is already considering the issues outlined in the resolution, said Mike Faulk, deputy communications director.

"These are issues we have been working on from the day we announced Stay Home, Stay Healthy," he said in an email. "We knew there would need to be plan for a recovery and lifting restrictions in a responsible way. We hope we’ll have more to say about those next steps this week."

Opinion polls show the public overwhelmingly supports social distancing measures, and a Newsweek story released this week said COVID-19 cases in Kentucky increased after a week of protests to "reopen" the state.

Thurman said the county's resolution is an expansion of letters sent by the commissioners last week asking the governor to allow construction and fishing and hunting to resume.