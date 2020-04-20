County to consider resolution asking Inslee to lift some restrictions

Cowlitz County officials are asking Gov. Jay Inslee to lift restrictions on fishing, gun sales, worshiping and other activities prohibited under his stay-at-home order, which Sheriff Brad Thurman says are "restricting citizens' rights."
Thurman said he requested the commissioners adopt a resolution Tuesday requesting that Inslee rescind some of the proclamations mainly as a statement to citizens of where officials stand.
"If the orders are in place or not, its incumbent on people to understand the risk and behave appropriately," he said. "It comes down to responsibility to protect themselves and others."
The county commissioners are set to consider a resolution at 9 a.m. Tuesday to request Inslee rescind proclamations that restrict citizens' rights to:
• Construct homes.
• Hunt and fish based on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife previously published regulations.
• Exercise their right to assemble and engage in religious activities.
• Exercise their Second Amendment rights by accessing retailers engaging in firearms sales, transfers and selling of ammunition.
• Exercise their right to pursue evictions for non-payment of rent under the Landlord Tenant Act.
The meeting will be broadcast on KLTV Channel 29 or online at kltv.org. Written comments may be submitted prior or after the meeting at cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us. with "public comment" in the subject line. The public can also join the meeting remotely at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/877091381 or by dialing in to 1-408-650-3123 with access code 877-091-381.
The governor is already considering the issues outlined in the resolution, said Mike Faulk, deputy communications director.
"These are issues we have been working on from the day we announced Stay Home, Stay Healthy," he said in an email. "We knew there would need to be plan for a recovery and lifting restrictions in a responsible way. We hope we’ll have more to say about those next steps this week."
Opinion polls show the public overwhelmingly supports social distancing measures, and a Newsweek story released this week said COVID-19 cases in Kentucky increased after a week of protests to "reopen" the state.
Thurman said the county's resolution is an expansion of letters sent by the commissioners last week asking the governor to allow construction and fishing and hunting to resume.
The resolution also asks Inslee to discuss the emergency orders with legislative leaders as outlined in state law and to cease entering into multi-state agreements that effect the citizens of Cowlitz County while disregarding the mandates of that state law.
Thurman said the resolution is directed at Inslee's contract with Oregon and California but hasn't consulted state legislature on extending the order beyond its initial 30 days.
The resolution also requests Inlsee to cease releasing inmates from DOC state prisons prior to completion of their sentences with no verifiable data that the inmates would be at less risk of contracting COVID-19 out of state custody. Thurman said the inmates released could also pose a risk to the community when released.
"Who's to say they don't have it and wouldn't be another source rather than containing it in prison walls?" he said.
Thurman said doesn't believe that lifting the order will change the spread of the virus.
"It comes down to people's responsibility to protect themselves and others," he said. "But it's important to respect individuals' rights."
In an email to the commissioners, John Steppert, former pastor and community leader, said he's "strongly opposed" to the resolution.
"This is a very misguided, misinformed, even dangerous resolution that has come before you," Steppert's email said. "It goes against all efforts, locally and globally, to protect citizens, healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers in our community, against the spread of this terrible COVID-19 pandemic."
