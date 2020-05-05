County to consider letter to Inslee asking to allow individual plans

The Cowlitz County commissioners are considering signing onto a letter with several other rural counties asking the governor to allow them to ease social distancing rules.
“Allow us to take back local control,” the letter says. “COVID-19 is real and it is serious, but it effects every county differently.”
The county recently received the draft letter from the Kittitas County commissioners to Gov. Jay Inslee signed by four small counties eligible to apply for early reopening — Kittitas, Wahkiakum, Skamania, Grays Harbor — and 10 other counties — Klickitat, Lewis, Grant, Douglas, Pacific, Mason, Walla Walla, Benton, Okanogan and Yakima.
Commissioner Dennis Weber said during the board’s Tuesday meeting that the board also was asked to forward the letter to the cities to consider. On Sunday, Woodland Mayor Will Finn asked the commissioners to petition the governor for permission to open the county sooner.
“We’re taking steps, moving closer to that,” Weber said. “I wish we could snap our fingers and make those changes, but it’s more complicated than that. But I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
The commissioners will likely discuss signing the letter on Wednesday, said Axel Swanson, chief of staff.
Gov. Inslee’s plan allows counties of fewer than 75,000 to apply with a plan to reopen more sectors of public life if they have not had a new case of COVID in the last three weeks. Counties that currently meet that criteria include Wahkiakum, Skamania, Grays Harbor, Columbia, Garfield, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Kittitas and Ferry counties. Cowlitz County, which has 60 cases, saw a 30% increase in cases last weekend.
In the next two weeks, the Department of Health and Inslee will consider additional criteria for exemptions. They may, for example, consider the number of cases per capita, according to the “Safe Start Washington” plan.
Commissioner Joe Gardner said Tuesday he inquired about starting the process, and Cowlitz County could be eligible if the cases reflect a decline for three consecutive weeks.
In other business, the commissioners voted 2-1 to allow the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team to incur an additional $50,000 in expenses. Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed the measure. The IMT, which provides management support and coordinates local response to the pandemic, has been operating for 49 days. While it hasn’t surpassed the $100,000, it is getting closer, said Longview Police Captain Robert Huhta, deputy incident commander.
The expenses are largely reimbursable through state and federal programs, Huhta said. The majority of the cost is renting the Expo Center, as well as buying personal protective equipment for first responders, healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, he said.
The commissioners also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the state Office of the Secretary of State for about $198,000 in federal and state funds from the CARES Act for preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus for the 2020 election cycle. Eligible activities include purchasing additional drop boxes, temporary staffing if needed, additional training, and cleaning supplies and masks for ballot counters.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.