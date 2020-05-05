County to consider letter to Inslee asking to allow individual plans

The commissioners will likely discuss signing the letter on Wednesday, said Axel Swanson, chief of staff.

Gov. Inslee’s plan allows counties of fewer than 75,000 to apply with a plan to reopen more sectors of public life if they have not had a new case of COVID in the last three weeks. Counties that currently meet that criteria include Wahkiakum, Skamania, Grays Harbor, Columbia, Garfield, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Kittitas and Ferry counties. Cowlitz County, which has 60 cases, saw a 30% increase in cases last weekend.

In the next two weeks, the Department of Health and Inslee will consider additional criteria for exemptions. They may, for example, consider the number of cases per capita, according to the “Safe Start Washington” plan.

Commissioner Joe Gardner said Tuesday he inquired about starting the process, and Cowlitz County could be eligible if the cases reflect a decline for three consecutive weeks.