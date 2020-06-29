County summer road resurfacing projects start Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Road resurfacing projects will take place throughout much of unincorporated Cowlitz County starting Wednesday, and drivers should expect delays, public works officials announced Monday.

Works starts in the Castle Rock area, then shifts in order to the Woodland, Longview, Beacon Hill and Kelso areas, according to a public works press release.

Paving operations are dependent on weather and are expected to require about four weeks to complete. Updated scheduling will be released weekly, the agency announced.

Roads scheduled for overlay paving (in approximate order) are: Hazel Dell Road, Melton Road, Monahan Road, Delameter Road, Parker Road, Headquarters Road, South Silver Lake Road, Dougherty Drive, Powell Road, Castle Rock Sports Complex, Martin’s Bluff Road, Shirley Gordon Road, Green Mountain Road, Little Kalama River Road, Butte Hill Road, Insel Road, Finn Hall Road, Fredrickson Road, Merwin Village Road, Mill Creek Road, Oak Point Road, Cathlamet Road, Bunker Hill Road, Beacon Hill Road, Kool Road, Olsen Road, Norwood Drive, Pare Drive, County portion of Tennant Way and Maple Hill Road.

Flaggers will be present and one lane will be closed during the work. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the active work zones. The work is being done under a contract with Lakeside Industries.

