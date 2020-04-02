County, state unemployment claims still on record-breaking rise

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the second week in a row, Cowlitz County saw a record-breaking number of initial unemployment filings, with almost 2,100 workers applying for the benefits between March 22 and 28.

That brings the total number of filings since March 15 to nearly 3,500, or roughly 9% of the county’s total workforce.

“Again, this was a pretty sizable increase, like every place else,” said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey. “Last year at this time there were 100 initial claims the same week. Now we are up to just under 2,100.”

Statewide filings also smashed records yet again, climbing by almost 182,000 claims to a two-week total to just less than 311,000. Bailey said unemployment claims are up in every industry, including the construction sector, which came to a “screeching halt” last week under a stay-at-home order that deemed construction non-essential work.

The large presence of paper production, lumber production and other manufacturing employers in Cowlitz County could preserve some local jobs in the coming weeks, Bailey said.

“That means there might be a bit less of an impact in unemployment in Cowlitz … maybe a silver living for the county,” Bailey said.

But Bailey suspects the state and county unemployment claims will stay “pretty high for a couple of weeks,” before “subsiding a bit from the big, initial shocks” caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

