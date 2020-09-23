County, state health officials emphasize importance of contact tracing

The state Department of Health recommends close contacts get tested for COVID-19 even if they don’t have symptoms. Close contacts who don’t test positive for COVID-19 still need to quarantine for 14 days after the last exposure because it’s possible for people who test positive to be incubating the virus, according to the department.

According to the Department of Health, testing too soon after an exposure may give a negative result even if the patient has been infected. Patients who were exposed and develop symptoms should be tested that day or the next. For those who don’t develop symptoms, the department recommends waiting five to six days to be tested.

Cowlitz County is successfully reaching state’s goals of reaching 90% of cases within 24 hours and 80% of contacts within 48 hours, but sometimes people are difficult to reach after the initial contact, Herrera said.

The state as a whole is falling short of those goals, only reaching 49% of cases within one day and 70% of contacts within two days, for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

The most common barriers to reaching cases and contacts quickly include missing phone numbers or other contact information, as well as people who require additional follow-up due to an unanswered first call, according to Department of Health.